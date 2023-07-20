Obituaries for the week of July 20, 2023

Richard John Ryan, Esq.

July 24, 1937 – June 15, 2023

Richard J. Ryan, age 85, passed in his sleep at Palm Garden Rehabilitation Center, Sun City Center, FL.

He was born in Newark, NJ, to Henry L. and Elizabeth C. (Murray) Ryan. The family moved to South Orange and also spent summers in Spring Lake, NJ.

He attended Villanova University and received his B.S. from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1961. He received his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law in 1964. He served as a corporal in the Marine Corps from 1958-1964. He was a cofounding partner of Harwood Lloyd, LLC., in Hackensack, NJ, specializing in wills, trusts and estates for more than 40 years. He was past councilman and council president, Borough of Hillsdale, past president of Estate Planning Council of Bergen County, Inc., and counsel, City of Hackensack, 1985 to 1986. He was admitted to practice before the courts of the State of New Jersey (1965), the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (1965), and the United States Supreme Court (1969). He was a member of the American Bar Association, the New Jersey State Bar Association and the Bergen County Bar Association.

He married Nancy Deakin in 1998 and prior to his full retirement, Columbia, SC, became home. They moved to Sun City Center in 2007. He was a member of Hackensack Golf Club, NJ, and Spring Valley Golf Club, Columbia, SC. He enjoyed the challenge and camaraderie of the sport and definitely the drowning of sorrows or high 5s afterward. He had a hole in one at Hackensack in 1988 and was senior club champion.

He enjoyed nothing more than a good debate or legal argument, a competitive or social hand of bridge and the opinion page of the Wall Street Journal. He had an arsenal of stories and escapades. He was proud of his full Irish heritage and enjoyed travel, especially visiting US National cemeteries the world over.

Richard is survived by his wife, Nan; his son, Richard (Marc Battaglia), of Riverview, FL; daughter, Pamela (Charles Austin Heffernan), of Hagerstown, MD; step-children, Richard Walker (Susan) and Suzanne Walker, Susan Deakin Kabazie (Jack) and Barbara Deakin Spitzlei; grandsons, William Kabazie and Benjamin Spitzlei; brother-in-law, Gary Cotshott (Marlene); sister-in-law Jan Ryan; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Elizabeth; siblings, Henry, Patricia Gillespie (Bud) and Joanne O’Gorman (Patrick); late wife, Charlotte, and their daughter, Erin, and late wife, Margaret.

A Celebration of Life and Faith was celebrated on July 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1250 E College Ave., Ruskin, FL.

A Committal Service followed immediately at The Oasis at Calvary Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Richard’s memory to Calvary Church Ministries at 1250 E. College Ave, Ruskin, FL 33570, or Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, SCC, FL 33573.

Norman V. Cochran Sr.

After a hard-fought battle with Lewy body dementia, Norman V. Cochran, Sr. passed peacefully at the age of 86 on July 14 at his home in Millsboro, Delaware. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Terre; son, Norman Jr.; daughter, Colleen James, (Art); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Norm and Terre were snowbirds for 19 years at Kings Point where he served as president of Nantucket V for 10 years. Norm loved to play golf.

Norm served with the Delaware State Police for 20 years retiring as Superintendent in 1983. He also retired from the Delaware National Guard as a colonel after 26 years in 1993.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to: Camp Barnes 37171 Camp Barnes Road, Frankford, Delaware 19945, Little Sisters of the Poor 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, Delaware 19713, Delaware State Police Museum 1425 N DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

Frederick D. Walker

Frederick D. Walker, 84, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on April 19, 2023. He was born on Oct. 16, 1938, in Dover, NH, to parents, Frederick C. Walker and Ruth (Witham) Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Marie Hughes Walker; a son, Frederick S. Walker, of Riverview, FL; sisters, Barbara Dutilley (Doug), of Claremont NH, Ann Walker, of Stratham, NH; brother-in-law, Mo Dichard of Dover, NH; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia R. Dichard.

During Fred’s retirement years, he enjoyed playing golf in Sun City Center, FL, with the First Renaissance Organized Golfers (FROGs). A funeral service will be held in Dover, NH.

Wilson Ray Petitt

Wilson Ray Petitt, 87, died June 23, 2023.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on July 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 30th Ave. Baptist Church, 3241 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.

Rheba Boss

Rheba was born in Atlanta, GA, April 3, 1927, and passed on July 9, 2023. She had been under the care of Empath Hospice for a short while but succumbed to her illness.

Rheba moved to Tampa, FL, after retiring from the Atlanta Federal Bank. She later move to Sun City Center and had been there since 2018. Rheba had two sons, Larry and Randy Robinson. Larry passed some years back but Randy lived close by in Sun City Center.

Rheba is survived by her son, Randy; his wife, Nancy Robinson; and Larry’s wife, Ruth Robinson.

Rheba requested not to have a service but to have her family spread her ashes over the ocean waves she loved to watch. She also loved to look at the beautiful puffy Florida clouds. The family will follow her wishes. She will truly be missed by all those that knew her.

Lee E. Coldwell

Lee E. Coldwell, Nov. 4, 1943, was born and raised in Massachusetts. His parents were Margery and Elwayne Coldwell of Millis, MA. He attended Babson College to become a draftsman and began his career working at Raytheon.

Lee had a thirst to learn and try new things: scuba diving, boating, sports cars, motorcycles. But he loved his stamp collection and chess best of all, which he did throughout his life. Lee also loved cooking and acquired quite a collection of various cookbooks. He loved cats and adopted two strays while living in the Tampa area.

Lee started a medical personnel placement agency and relocated to Florida in the early 1990’s to try to jump start the agency. He was quite active and held several honored positions in the Odd Fellows and the Knights of Columbus as well as joining the Catholic Church. Among these honors was the grand master in the Odd Fellows. He taught his love of chess to the students at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission School in Wimauma, FL, and was proud of their progress. He followed the Boston Red Sox avidly as well as the stock market.

Lee succumbed to his illnesses on uly 5, 2023 and now resides with the Lord. He is survived by two sisters, Carol and Faye; a brother, Donald; as well as extended family members. His burial in the Millis, MA, Prospect Cemetery will be in the near future.