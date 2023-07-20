Fetch in Brandon specializes in emergency and complex care, surgeries and more

By LOIS KINDLE

Just like humans, our dogs and cats may need emergency services, critical care and specialized surgeries or treatment for conditions like cancer and other complex or life-threatening conditions.

Fetch Specialty & Emergency Veterinary Centers at 717 Robertson St., Brandon, offer pets expert, state-of-the-art care from professionals who treat them like members of their own family.

“We’re an extension of your pet’s primary care, said Kerrie Lewis DVM, Fetch Brandon medical director. “We have spectacular specialists yet still have a mom and pop mentality. We’re in the business of saving and helping animals, and we recognize the human/animal bond is more important than making a profit.

She added her staff keeps that in mind when providing extra touches to make the pet owner feel their concerns are taken seriously and they and their pet are part of the family. Our specialists strongly advocate for their patients.

“We want the very best medicine being practiced here, and we keep up with changes as the profession evolves,” Lewis continued. “We’re small but mighty,” she said.

In addition to its veterinary services, Fetch is active in the community by participating in a variety of events throughout the year. It also offers free, continuing education for local veterinarians and pet-loss support and referrals.

The Fetch Emergency Vet is open 24/7. Like any emergency center, appointments are unnecessary. It’s equipped with the latest medical technology, including a full-service ICU, dedicated surgery suites, digital X-ray, CT scan and more. Pets with the most critical needs are seen first.

Although many pets are referred by their primary veterinarian, owners can schedule appointments on their own with a veterinary specialist 5between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fetch offers a full variety of critical care services and is equipped to handle a wide range of serious, potentially life-threatening medical cases. Its staff stands ready to quickly stabilize and support critically ill or injured pets and deliver prompt, expert care tailored to each pet’s needs.

Their services include resuscitation; intensive inpatient care for pets with life-threatening conditions; diagnostic ultrasound; additional workups and care for patients with complex conditions who are referred by local practitioners; mechanical ventilation for respiratory failure; hemodialysis for acute renal failure; therapeutic plasma exchange for toxicities and immune-mediated conditions.

Fetch also offers orthopedic, emergency, oncologic, neurologic and all kinds of soft tissue surgery; medical and radiation oncology; veterinary ophthalmology; and digital radiology and ultrasounds. It also has an on-site blood bank.

The Fetch location in Brandon is one of four privately owned specialty and emergency veterinary centers owned by William Ratterree DVM and Carrie Kosarek DVM. The other locations are Bonita Springs and Greenville, S.C. A fourth is opening in Ft. Myers at the end of July.

Fetch strives to ensure your pet receives the best possible care at an affordable cost. It accepts a variety of payment options, including cash, most major credit cards, CareCredit and Scratchpay.

For more information, call 813-603-8000, email info@fetchvets.com or visit https://fetchvets.com/brandon-fl/. The practice also has a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/fetchveterinary.