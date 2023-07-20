Christmas in July to draw Santa and donors to St. Joseph’s Hospital-South

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The heat is on for Christmas gifts in July to benefit pediatric patients throughout the year at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview, which this year for the first time, because of its growth, is participating in the annual fundraiser.

Christmas in July for 15 years has been presented by the St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa. The event this year in Riverview, at 6901 Simmons Loop, is distinguished with its own name, “Christmas in July at the South Pole.” It’s a nod to the hospital’s presence in fast-growing south Hillsborough County.

The overall theme this year for both locations, “Give Hope to Help Kids Cope,” best explains the intent to collect new and unwrapped gifts and toys for children of all ages, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 28. Community volunteers and Santa himself will be on hand to help unload packages, with Christmas carolers set to perform through 12:30 p.m.

Don’t expect to see Santa Claus riding in on a sleigh, decked out in a white fur-trimmed red jacket and pants, with a broad-buckled belt and black boots. (It’s way too hot for that.) “He’s a summer Santa, so he’s taking a vacation to help us out,” said Sarah Davidson, development officer for St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation. Santa will be coasting in on a blue Vespa, clad most likely in a cool, Hawaiian shirt.

Davidson said gifts, toys and monetary donations will help Child Life Department workers “ease fears and bring smiles to pediatric patients,” including those in the pediatric emergency room and those admitted to the 12-bed pediatric patient unit, with its 12 private rooms. The hospital in June opened a roughly $2 million “mini-expansion” that included the addition of three labor and delivery rooms, two assessment/triage rooms and additional workspaces for nursing administration.

In addition to toys and gifts for newborns through late adolescence, including rattles, toys, books, journals, coloring books and utensils and more, St. Joseph’s is collecting monetary donations that in turn will help pay for art, yoga and massage therapies used by Child Life specialists. Gift and toys will be used as well for the pediatric playroom and for treasure chest surprises and celebrations.

According to Davidson, it was a no-brainer to include a Christmas in July for the south Hillsborough County hospital. “When the hospital opened, they weren’t expecting the growth to be as big as it was, with so many families moving in with this great boon,” she said. “They realized shortly the need for a Child Life Department down here.”

The two-member department “makes it easier for the child, and the parent, to cope with what’s going on with the child at the hospital,” Davidson said. “The child life specialists are able to give them tools and resources to understand better what they’re going through, and to make their stay a little bit less scary.”

A teddy bear with a cast, for example, can help explain the cast a child with a broken arm is set to get. Sensory tools, including fidget toys and pop sockets, help lessen a child’s anxiety.

As for what’s too little or too much to dontate, there are no rules, Davidson said. Anyone can drive through 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28, “whether they have one toy or 100 toys,” Davidson said. “All are welcome.”

Moreover, “it’s a great way to connect the community to what’s going on at their local hospital, and to get the community to rally behind a needed cause,” Davidson said.

For more information and to make monetary donations, visit www.StJosephsChristmas.org. Call: 813-872-0979.