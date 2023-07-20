Chamber to host inaugural South Hillsborough’s Got Talent

By LOIS KINDLE

Have you or someone you know always dreamed of performing on stage in front of a live audience? Do you have a family member or friend with a special knack for singing, dancing or telling jokes?

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce wants to give talented folks in the area the opportunity to entertain a paying audience the chance to win bragging rights and a fabulous trophy.

So it’s calling all singers, dancers, magicians, instrumentalists and comedians, choruses, bands and others to audition Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Kings Point North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, room as yet undetermined. There’s a one-time, nonrefundable $10 audition fee, which is applied to the finals for those who make it. Groups of two or more only pay a single-person fee.

For various reasons, aerial acts, animal acts and anything with guns or fireworks are prohibited. And the contest is for live acts only, no karaoke.

“You can twirl a baton, but you can’t light it,” Conlan said. You can do something wired like twist yourself into a pretzel, but this isn’t Cirque du Soleil.”

A panel of judges will watch auditions of three minutes or less and decide which ones will move on to the Sept. 8, 7 p.m. finale at the Kings Point Veterans Theater. The panel will select one winner, and the audience will choose its fan favorite by voting with cash while the panel deliberates on its choice.

The South Hillsborough’s Got Talent finale show is open to the public. Admission is $15 per person.

“Chambers don’t always have to do something serious,” said Lynne Conlan, executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. “This event isn’t about building business. It’s about having fun and building buzz in the community for the chamber long after the event is over.”

The event is open to anyone who lives or works in Hillsborough County.

“We’re holding a talent competition, and we want to see what you’ve got,” Conlan said. “This is the real deal. Where else would you have the chance to perform on stage in front of people who are paying to see you?

“This could be your big break,” she added. “We’ll be talking about you for a very long time.”

“We’d like to make this an annual event,” Conlan said. “If it takes off, who knows what kind of prizes we could award in the future.”

Conlan, who’s past includes gigs as a stand-up comedian, will not be performing in the talent contest.

“I’ll be too busy escorting competitors on stage, and then escorting them off if they break the rules,” she said.

All entry forms must be at the chamber by 4 p.m. Aug. 4. They and a copy of the contest rules are available at the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 4051 Upper Creek Drive, Suite 100, Sun City Center or online at the bottom of the home page at www.southhillsboroughchamber.com/. You can also call 813-634-5111 to have them emailed to you.

So why wait? Sign up now, and if you make it beyond the Aug. 22 auditions to the Sept. 8 finale, be sure to bring your fan club along to cheer you on to victory. It’s sure to be an absolute blast!