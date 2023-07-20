Camp Bayou invites kids to Back to School – Back to Nature Aug. 5

By LOIS KINDLE

The Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center will host its 15th Annual Back to School – Back to Nature event from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at 4140 24th St. SE, Ruskin.

It’s an opportunity for kids to get outdoors and enjoy the last gasp of their summer vacations, before heading off to school Aug. 10.

The event will feature lots of environmentally friendly activities for school-aged children who can learn about the natural world and collect school supplies by visiting vendor tables and/or taking a cart tour.

As always, admission and parking are free.

Reservations are requested to help organizers know how many school supplies to bring to the event. Parents can sign up their kids now at www.campbayou.org/.

All children who attend will receive a raffle ticket for entry in a special drawing to take place every 30 minutes to take home larger prizes like a backpack or journal. They must be present to win.

Other organizations participating this year include the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, Florida Forest Service, TECO Manatee Viewing Center, Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management and Girl Scout Troop 30349.

The Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum and fossil pit at Campa Bayou will be open during the event. Kids can learn about prehistoric, Pleistocene Period creatures like saber-tooth cats, mastodons and giant sloths that roamed the Ruskin area 1.5 to 1 million years ago. Camp Bayou’s Outdoor Learning Center’s four walking trails, Native American campsite and butterfly habitat also will be open. There’s a $5 fee for stocking the shell pit for those who want to dig for fossils to take home.

Kids can also visit Camp Bayou’s Nature Center to view its live animals, shell and bone exhibits and George Shambaugh’s incredible bug collection.

As always, Back to School – Back to Nature will have a teacher-exchange table, where educators can donate any unused resources and/or exchange them for others they need. Teachers need only identify themselves to participate and receive a special goodie bag, plus information about Camp Bayou’s various teacher workshops and field trips for students.

“Kids need to experience nature to develop an appreciation for it,” said Dolly Cummings, Camp Bayou Learning Center director. “Part of Camp Bayou’s mission is to promote our natural resources and give people, especially children, a better understanding of the role nature plays in our lives. Our Back to School – Back to Nature event gives them the opportunity to experience their environment, learn about nature and receive some free school supplies at the same time.”

Camp Bayou offers day paddle trips at 9 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month. The cost is $25 to use one of its canoes or kayaks and $5 if you bring your own. Registration is required.

Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operated as a public-private partnership between Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management and Bayou Outdoor Learning and Discovery Inc. The center is located within Hillsborough County’s 200-acre Camp Bayou Nature Preserve.

The learning center is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday through Sunday for trail hiking and outdoor activities like picnicking, canoeing, photography and wildlife observation. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are permitted, and admission is free.

For more information on Back to School – Back to Nature or the Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center, volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, visit www.campbayou.org/, email campbayou@gmail.com or call 813-641-8545.