Southeastern Guide Dogs opens new puppy park

By LOIS KINDLE

Southeastern Guide Dogs is known nationwide for producing outstanding guide dogs, service dogs and skilled companion dogs for people with vision loss, veterans with disabilities and children with significant challenges. Their specialized training of these future super heroes starts when they’re young puppies.

Thanks to a generous donation, Southeastern Guide Dogs recently opened the Jack Rohner Puppy Park on its Palmetto campus; this truly amazing playground was designed specifically to give young puppies the core skills they’ll need to become dogs of destiny.

This is no ordinary park. Filled with lush landscaping and lots of shade trees, it features 17 different surfaces for the pups to encounter and experience – things like turf, real grass, decking, river rock, brick paths and more.

It also features a fenced-in area for puppies to play and have recess time to explore on their own, plus open spaces and paths for staff and volunteer puppy educators to walk the pups on leash.

“Everything in the park was built with a specific purpose in mind,” said Lauren Holtz, Southeastern Guide Dogs breeder evaluation and early puppy education manager. “It’s the perfect playground for our puppies to explore, gain confidence and learn resiliency, while also providing a safe place for them to have fun.

“The variety of textures of the surfaces in the park prepares puppies for new surfaces they may encounter in the future while working as an assistance dog,” Holtz continued. “The beautiful, lush gardens allow our puppies to experience new smells. Wind chimes in the trees, as well as the ambient sounds of campus life at Southeastern Guide Dogs, offer exposure to novel sounds.”

The first 12 weeks of a puppy’s life is its critical socialization period. It’s the time when puppies can experience what’s known as one-trial learning, and the park will help expose them to as many novel experiences as possible, Holtz said. Each element within this playground with a purpose focuses on core developmental concepts to complement Southeastern Guide Dogs’ education curriculum.

She noted 250 puppies per year will go through the park, which will also serve guide and service dogs in training and offer picnic tables for staff to enjoy.

As part of his 100th birthday celebration, Jack Rohner made the donation to cover construction of the park, which took about a year to complete. Although the amount was undisclosed, his donation funded the entire project.

“This is a one-of-a-kind park that may look like fun and games – and it is to some extent – but it’s also an outdoor classroom for puppies being trained to become future guide dogs and service dogs,” said Southeastern Guide Dogs CEO Titus Herman during the park’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Here at the Jack Rohner Puppy Park, our puppies will experience a variety of stimuli, [including] sensory, hearing, touch and smell.

“We’re very excited and grateful to [Jack Rohner] for making this possible for our puppies and, most importantly, for the people who will be served by [them] in the future.”

For more information on how to support Southeastern Guide Dogs or to apply for a dog, visit www.GuideDogs.org/.