SCC Community Association revives July 4 holiday celebration

By PHYLLIS HODGES

It truly “takes a village” to bring together about 1,200 area residents to celebrate the July 4 holiday by sharing a meal with friends and family. The CA July 4 community breakfast began in 2012 as part of the community’s 50th anniversary celebration and continued through 2019 until halted by the COVID pandemic.

At a breakfast volunteer gathering on July 1, Joanne Sudman introduced the “leads” for each task group.

When Joanne and Sam Sudman, who had co-chaired the event for several years previously, offered to revive the breakfast, CA leadership quickly accepted. Frank and Linda Oddo were enlisted to help.

Following the event, CA President Ron Clark received much positive feedback. He expressed thanks to all who helped and said, “It appears SCC residents were hungry not just for food but also to get together.”

Community Hall was packed with patriotic and community spirit on July 4 as over 1,200 residents streamed in to share the holiday breakfast.

The Sudmans and Oddos said they appreciate the board’s support and attribute success of the event to the army of volunteers—about 160 of them—and to the CA maintenance team. They were especially pleased that so many “newbies” stepped up to help, said they enjoyed it and would volunteer again.

Following breakfast at Community Hall, the fun moved to the CA Central Campus, N. Pebble Beach Boulevard where the 3-Dom Band was on hand with music. Visitors also enjoyed the pool, delicacies from the food truck and browsing open club rooms.

