Sage Sushi Lounge specializes in sushi, Japanese food

By LOIS KINDLE

If you want only the freshest sushi, sashimi, hibachi and other Japanese specialties, you’ll want to check out the Sage Sushi Lounge in Ruskin.

The full-service restaurant, which opened a bit over two months ago, is at 3808 Sun City Center Blvd. in the Cypress Village Shopping Center, where Fiore’s used to be. It just recently received its liquor license and will be serving alcoholic beverages by mid-July.

Sage Sushi is owned and operated by Brian Aye and Uyen Nguyen, who traveled all over Asia before marrying in 2018. After trying the cuisines of Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and other countries, the couple determined their favorite food was Japanese.

“We loved its flavors and quality, so we decided to open a Japanese restaurant, our first,” Uyen said. “We felt this community needed a good restaurant with high quality food and service. That’s our goal.”

Brian, who is from Burma, has been in the restaurant business almost 20 years. He’s the head sushi chef, and Uyen’s father, Hoang, cooks hibachi, ramen and other Japanese dishes. Uyen, who’s Vietnamese, manages the restaurant. All three are United States citizens.

At Sage Sushi, the food is prepared fresh daily and made to order. A vendor from Miami delivers fresh fish every day or two.

The Sage Sushi menu features an array of appetizers, including edamame, soft shell crabs (tempura-style crab served with ponzu sauce), karaagge chicken (Japanese fried chicken), Gyoza (pork or vegetable dumplings) and more; miso and wonton soups; kitchen dishes, like garlic butter bok choy, grilled short ribs, stir-fried udon noodles with mushroom, carrot and zucchini and chicken, shrimp or beef, and yaki soba noodles with mushroom, carrot and zucchini, and chicken, shrimp or beef.

It also features five hibachi dishes served with egg fried rice, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, zucchini and a choice of soup or salad; sushi bar appetizers – tuna carpaccio, salmon carpaccio, hamachi (yellowtail) carpaccio and a sashimi appetizer (nine pieces of raw fish); 18 different specialty rolls; nine classic rolls; 19 different selections of nigiri (two pieces of raw fish or shellfish on rice) or sashimi (three slices of raw fish); four different low-carb rolls; four different hand rolls; three ramen dishes – tonkotsu, shoyu and tan tan men; and four Sage’s specials – the sushi special, sashimi special, love boat special for two and the Sage special tower.

“I love it. My husband and I have been there several times and frequently order takeout,” said Sun City Center resident Debbie Caneen. “The food is always delicious, and the prices are good based on its high quality and consistency.”

Sage Sushi offers its menu items to go, and catering is available. It’s hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sunday. All major credit cards are accepted.

Although unnecessary, reservations are accepted. A full menu can be viewed at https://sagesushilounge.com/. For more information, call 813-213-9183.