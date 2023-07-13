Obituaries for the week of July 13, 2023

Janet Ann Mailloux

Janet Ann “Jan” (Owen) Mailloux of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the age of 91.

Jan was born on Jan. 5, 1932, in Edgewater, NJ, across the Hudson River from Manhattan and near the George Washington Bridge. Growing up, she was surrounded by family. Jan and her parents lived in the second-floor apartment of the house in which her father had been born. Her paternal grandfather, Ulysess S. Grant Owen, lived in the first-floor apartment. Many of Jan’s earliest and happiest memories were formed while spending time at her maternal grandparents’ home, which was six blocks away.

Janet was a 1948 graduate of the Dwight Morrow High School, Englewood, NJ, at age 16, having skipped the fifth grade. She then attended the two-year Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in Manhattan where she learned typing, shorthand, punctuation and the social skills expected of professional women of the day. Her first job after graduating was with American Airlines as secretary to the regional personnel manager who hired stewardesses for the eastern U.S. and Canada. On Sept. 30, 1951, at age 19, Janet received her Certificate of Membership in the American Airlines Sky Cradle Club for completing her first round-trip flight from New York to Washington.

For the next few years, Jan enjoyed the single life in Manhattan, eventually becoming “semi-engaged” to a U.S. Air Force Cadet while also dating the makeup man for the Johnny Carson show. Then on Saturday, March 15, 1954, she went on a blind date with a Korean War veteran named Paul Mailloux, a senior at Montclair State College attending on the GI Bill.

Despite the date being a comedy of errors, they saw each other the next day and three more times that week. Then on Saturday, one week after their first date, at a scenic overlook on the Henry Hudson Parkway, Paul gave Jan his fraternity pin and proposed. They were married in February 1955.

For the following 12 years, Jan was a loving, stay-at-home mother. When her sons became Boy Scouts, Jan became a Den Mother. She baked for school fund-raisers, made Halloween costumes, sewed and gardened. She was especially proud of the climbing red roses that covered the side of the family home. When her three sons were all in school, Jan began working as a secretary at Ronson Corporation and attended college in the evenings, studying elementary education. Upon graduating Magna Cum Laude from Kean College of New Jersey in 1971, Janet became an elementary school teacher specializing in reading.

When Janet retired, she relocated from Pocono Summit, PA, to Ellenton, FL, and eventually to the King’s Point community in Sun City Center, next to her dear friend and “evil twin” Marie Davin. There she served several years as president of the Gloucester L Condominium Association, secretary and active member of the Italian Club and event coordinator of the Sociable Solos Club. Jan was especially proud of her involvement with the King’s Point Water Rhythms synchronized swimming club, enjoying performing and spending time with the good friends that she had made. Jan also volunteered at the King’s Point Clubhouse library, the Condominium Owners Association (COA) and at LifePath Hospice in Sun City Center. When home, Jan enjoyed reading (especially James Patterson), writing, gardening and (easily) completing the daily crossword and Word Jumble.

Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Burr and Lilian Mae (Cannock) Owen; her husband, Paul A. Mailloux; her sons, Paul A. “Skip” Mailloux II and Eric J. Mailloux; brother, Richard S. Owen; and her second husband, John W. “Jack” Downey. She is survived by her son and friend, Gregory P. Mailloux; daughter-in-law, Kathleen “Kate” (Walsh) Mailloux; brother-in-law, Maurice Mailloux; grandchildren, Eric J. (and Samantha) Mailloux II and Danielle K. (and Brian) Smith; her great-grandchildren and numerous cousins.

Internment of Jan’s ashes will take place at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, Florida, and at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to VNA Care of Boston Hospice at https://vnacare.org/donors/.

Raul Sarmiento

As Our Lord called his name and extended His hand, Raul opened his eyes, placed his hand on His, smiled and left this world on June 25, 2023.

Raul was born in La Villa, Texas, on Feb. 10,1950, but was a lifelong resident of Ruskin, Florida. His passion in life was landscaping. He would spend his days planting and growing plants, gifting them to several friends, family and strangers. He also beautified several homes in Sun City Center and Ruskin, Wimauma and Riverview, maintaining their lawns with love, care and attention. Raul loved people, never met a stranger and would talk to anybody and everybody; he was a very kindhearted and hardworking man who led a simple life with his heart full of love for Our Lord.

He is survived in life by his daughter, Debbie Guerra; four sisters, Blanca Amador, Maria Sarmiento, Raquel Arredondo and Yolanda Harrison; three brothers, Francisco, Jesus and Juan Jose Sarmiento; one brother in-law; five sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, Francisco and Juliana, and four brothers, Big John, Guadalupe, Roberto and Ruben. As with our loved ones that have gone before him, he takes with him a piece of our hearts, will be greatly missed and forever loved and remembered.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Shell Point Mobile Home Park, 1112 W. Shell Point Road, Ruskin, where he resided for many years. Friends and family will be welcome to share in this time of honoring his life.

Dallas B. Tuthill

Dallas B. Tuthill, DVM, MD, died June 1, 2023, at age 95, in Sun City Center, Florida.

Dallas was born in Mount Kisco, NY, on March 21, 1928. As a high schooler, he left home to work at his uncle’s dairy farm on Long Island. He was inspired to pursue training in veterinary medicine at Cornell University, graduating in 1950. His ROTC training there led to an Army officer commission and assignment to active duty in the United States Forces in Austria.

In 1960, he earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Vienna. He continued his US Army career with tours of duty at Fort Dix, NJ, and Fort Meade, MD, then in Vietnam and Heidelberg, Germany, as well as multiple assignments at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, DC.

After 22 years of service, Colonel Tuthill retired from the Army and joined a medical clinic in Baltimore, MD. He and his wife Norma then moved to Saudi Arabia, where he practiced medicine for six years. They traveled worldwide before returning to the States.

Settling in Sun City Center, Dallas contributed to the community in many ways—through the SCC Men’s Club (president), Man to Man Prostate Cancer Group, Lifeline program (founding member), SCC Security Patrol, local Chapter of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay (president and board member), and the SCC Charitable Foundation (vice-president).

He and Norma were instrumental in establishing the Veterans Memorial of SCC.

In his spare time, he continued to enjoy frequent travels with Norma and extensive reading (especially history and biographies)––his home library outgrew many bookcases. He played golf and tennis, attended concerts and plays, and organized adventures for visiting family.

Dallas Tuthill will be remembered as a man of service––to his patients, to his country and to his community. He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Norma, as well as three children from a previous marriage, Barbara Irby (Jim), Gary Tuthill (Lucy Flint) and Ken Tuthill (Julie); four grandchildren; Casey Tuthill, Gina Tuthill, Jessica Nystrom and Jack Nystrom; and five great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Jay and Blanche Tuthill, and his sister, Jean Enzian, and survived by his sister, Rebecca Cameron.

Planning is underway for a military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

John B. Koenig

John B. Koenig, 84, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, in Sun City Center, Florida.

John was born May 7, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert Joseph Koenig and Irene Katherine Houston, and his siblings, Judy, Irene, Melba, Dorothy and “Bud.” He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathryn Mudd; his two children, Susan (Will) Clark and Joseph (Wendy) Koenig; and three grandchildren, Maggie Koenig, Merit Clark and Anna Clay Clark. He also is survived by two stepsons, Ken and Denny Mudd, from Louisville, Kentucky; along with many nieces and nephews from St. Louis, Missouri, to whom his affection extended throughout his entire life.

John attended Bishop Dubourg High School in St. Louis, Missouri. He joined the United States Air Force where much of his time was spent at Vandenberg Air Force Base. He earned the Good Conduct Medal prior to his honorable discharge. In 1971, Kentucky Governor Louie Nunn commissioned him as a Kentucky Colonel. Shortly thereafter he was awarded Honorary Captain Belle of Louisville. John retired from Sears after many years of service.

He kept busy in his retirement, becoming a Kentucky real estate agent. During that time, he met his wife Kay and moved to Florida. For the next 22 years, John enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling on cruise lines with his wife Kay. He could always be found at his television set whenever a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game was being played. He was loved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

There will be a private graveside burial at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 1-800-822-6344.”

Wilson Ray Petitt

Wilson Ray Petitt, 87, died June 23, 2023.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on July 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 30th Ave. Baptist Church, 3241 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.