Maternity ‘mini-expansion’ meets need at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Babies are in bloom in south Hillsborough County, which is not surprising to Michelle Landy, who at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is in charge of daily operations, including policies, programs and budgets.

In June the Riverview hospital, at 6901 Simmons Loop, officially opened a roughly $2 million “mini-expansion” that included the addition of three labor and delivery rooms, two assessment/triage rooms and additional workspaces for nursing administration.

In an interview July 10, Landy said, “We have to accommodate patients for scheduled C-sections, who have induced labor, and we need to have a room as well for women who find themselves in labor and walk into the hospital for care. We can’t turn those people away.”

That those numbers on both accounts have been increasing is not lost on Landy, who was at the hospital when it opened in February 2015, as director of patient services, a job she held for six years. That year, 613 babies were born at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South. Seven years later, that number has tripled, with 1,834 babies born at the Riverview hospital in 2022 alone.

In all, hospital records show 9,573 babies have been born at St. Joseph’s since 2015, roughly one-half of whom were born there over the past three years.

“The population in this area has increased more than 20 percent since we opened in 2015,” Landy said. Moving in are “a lot of families and people in their 30’s and 40’s,” which, in turn, means “a lot of women of childbearing age,” Landy said.

Nationwide in 2022, an estimated 3,661,220 babies were born, less than a 1 percent decrease from the 3,664,292 babies born nationwide in 2021. That number “amounted to the first annual increase since 2014 of the nation’s general fertility rate — new babies relative to how many women are old enough to give birth — after it plummeted 4 percent in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic,” according to a CBS News report, based on findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s hard to say exactly why” birth rates go up and down, Landy said, noting the speculation about post-lockdown baby booms in the pandemic age. “Obstetrics is kind of a guessing game.”

Still, the rise of births in south Hillsborough County is “not much of a surprise to me, because it’s a wildly growing area,” Landy said. “We anticipated the need, which is why we had the room to expand.”

With the recent mini-expansion, the hospital now has 10 private labor and delivery rooms and seven assessment/triage rooms. For care after delivery, the hospital also has 24 private Mom and Baby rooms, designed to simulate the comforts of home.

To further accommodate growth, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in 2021 completed its $130 million, three-year expansion with the opening of a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for babies born prematurely or with special needs. Babies requiring higher-care levels can be transferred to the Level IV NICU at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa.

The Riverview hospital’s three-year project included, as well, expansion of the emergency department and construction of a five-story tower to accommodate new services. The hospital that opened in 2015 with 90 inpatient beds and 22 observation beds has doubled in size to 223 beds overall.