CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Do you have a special talent, some special skill that might win the big prize on shows like America’s Got Talent, American Idol or The Voice? I’m talking about singing, dancing, magic, playing an instrument and stand up comedy, some skill that you are good at and that could entertain the masses. I’m serious. I want to know. I know you are out there, and the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce needs you to prove it. We are hosting the first annual South Hillsborough’s Got Talent. It’s open to anyone who lives or works in Hillsborough County. Yep. We’re holding a talent competition, and we want to see what you’ve got.

Things to keep in mind: you must be available on both the day of the audition and the live finale. The audition is Tuesday, Aug. 22, starting at 3 p.m. in the Kings Point Clubhouse. And if you get through the auditions, you need to be available to perform at the live finale on Friday, Sept. 8, starting at 7 p.m. in King Point’s Veterans Theater. You will be performing in front of a live, paying audience. So this is the real deal.

Come on, let’s have some fun. Luckily for all of you, my hidden talent does not qualify. In college, I won second place in the beer chugging contest two years in a row. The fraternity guys were not so happy that a girl got second place. I don’t even like beer…,but the prize was I got my bar tab paid. Fortunately, my skills are not needed – nor will those skills be acknowledged – in this competition. I will be too busy escorting competitors on stage and escorting them off if they break the rules, including the one that tells you you must complete your entry form by Friday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m. So don’t delay.

So what are the rules? Call the chamber for your copy (813-634-5111) or check them out at Southhillsboroughchamber.com/. While we won’t be chugging, I would love some weird talents. I did attempt to learn how to juggle. I think that’s cool. But after a black eye and a broken finger, I realized my limitations. There’s one other talent I think is cool. Remember that movie where Sandra Bullock went undercover to compete in the Miss America Competition?

Her talent was playing songs on water glasses. I haven’t tried it, but I want to.

Still not convinced? Just have the same courage Scooter did.

Don’t know who Scooter is? He is a Chinese Crested dog. And he just won first place in the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog contest. How brave did he have to be to take that on? He knew his talent – I’ve seen him. He is so, so ugly. So let’s all be more like Scooter. Enter the first annual South Hillsborough’s Got Talent competition. If you’ve got it, flaunt it! I can’t wait to see you compete. I think Scooter will be cheering you on!

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.