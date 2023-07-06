Van Ayres digs deep to take root in his new job as Hillsborough superintendent

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

From his kindergarten days at Mort Elementary to his graduation from Thomas Jefferson High, Van A. Ayres is a product of the school district he now is set to lead, drawing on the influences of two parents who worked a collective 68 years in the Hillsborough County school district.

These deep community ties are reminiscent of beloved Riverview resident Earl Lennard, who entered the school district as a first-grader at Palm River Elementary School, graduated from Brandon High, advanced from teaching through the ranks of administration and retired as superintendent of schools in 2005.

Van Ayres said it’s an honor “to even be mentioned” in the same breath as Lennard, under whose watch Hillsborough grew from the 11th largest to the eighth-largest school district in the nation, necessitating the construction and renovation of more that 90 schools. Lennard contended with the fears and budget shortfalls in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and led the development of school choice and the magnet school program after court-ordered desegregation ended on his watch.

“People still talk about him today, and the gentleman he was, and all he did for the school district,” Ayres said, in a phone interview June 27, about Lennard, who at age 77 died in 2019 after a prolonged illness. “He’s one of those people, even if you didn’t know him personally, you knew of him, how great he was with people and how well he treated everyone.”

As it was for Lennard leading in unprecedented times, so it is for Ayres, coming into this job in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and with an increasingly stronger shift away from the local control of public schools to state oversight.

Ayres follows Davis, who was appointed in February 2020, one month before the pandemic shutdown led to hybrid learning and mask-mandate debates. He came from Clay County, where he served as superintendent of schools, and tendered his resignation as Hillsborough superintendent June 15, effective July 15.

Davis said he’s headed back to northeast Florida, where his “entire family resides,” and reportedly hasn’t discounted a possible interest in the job vacated by Diana Greene, the retiring superintendent of Duval County schools, where Davis once served as chief of staff.

Meanwhile, back at Hillsborough, Ayres had good words to say about Davis as outgoing superintendent, the first to be hired from outside the school district in more than 50 years. “Mr. Davis did a lot of great things for the district, and now it’s a matter of taking all that he put into place and drive it forward,” Ayres said.

In that drive, Ayres said he will depend greatly on his deep roots in Hillsborough, both as a student and as a child of Hillsborough educators. His mother, Nuri, with 35 years in the school district, worked as a math teacher at Webb Middle and, later, as a principal at King and Sickles high schools. His father, Van, taught career technical education for 33 years at Leto High. Ayres, himself, had stints as a teacher (chemistry at Blake High) and as principal (Jefferson High) before advancing through administration to chief of strategic planning and partnerships and now to interim superintendent.

“Having been born and raised in Tampa [and] knowing this community, are only going to help me in this job,” Ayres said. “I can’t imagine trying to do it [otherwise]. I’m in a place where I can jump right in.” With the school board giving him one year as interim superintendent, “I’m going to lead it like I’m leading it for the next five,” Ayres said.

The road won’t be easy, not with a new redistricting plan set to take place, shortages of teachers and other school personnel; inflationary and tight financial times; more active parents, community members and special interest groups digging deeper into what’s taught and how; and historic legislation that questions the relevance of local control over the increasing weight of state laws and mandates.

To wit, House Bill 1, one of many bills signed into law this year, expands available school choice options for students by eliminating financial eligibility requirements and the current enrollment cap.

In his job as chief of strategic planning and partnerships, Ayres said he built good relationships with the seven school board members who voted unanimously June 20 to approve his interim appointment. Teaching, Ayres said, is “the most impactful position we have in our school district.” And his team of cabinet members “will be like-minded individuals who have deep care for this school district and make decisions in the best interest of students,” Ayres said.

As for the legacy of COVID, including learning gaps realized by many students, “It’s time now to get past all that and get to some stability,” Ayres said. “You feel the weight of the job and the responsibility that comes with it. But I also know I can’t do this alone. It’s about the work of the board, myself and every employee. It’s not a one-person lift.”