Obituaries for the week of July 6, 2023

Bernard Katz

Bernard (Bernie) Katz, 78, passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 24, 2023. He spent his final days surrounded by his adoring family and friends.

Bernie was born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 31, 1945, to Dorothy and Kaufman Katz. Though he lived in multiple different places during his life, he was always a New Yorker at heart.

Bernie was a proud veteran, having served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he had many long and interesting careers in New York and Maryland, including owning and managing The Paper Mill, a small printing and office supply company.

His retirement brought him to Sun City Center, Florida. He remained active in the Jewish community, serving as VP of the Men’s Club and facilities chairman of several synagogues, including most recently at Beth Israel, the Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center. Bernie also served on the Condo Association of Kings Point, where he and his wife resided.

Bernie was an avid reader and sports fan. He never missed watching a New York Giants or Washington Capitals game. One of the highlights of his life was attending the 2018 Stanley Cup finals, alongside his son, and witnessing the Washington Capitals finally win the Cup.

Bernie loved his neighbors and found great enjoyment during his retirement driving fellow Kings Point residents and community members around town. His jovial nature and consistently positive attitude was infectious, and he made many friends with the people he drove.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Carol Lynn Katz, and his two sons, Keith Katz, Orlando, FL, and Mitchell Katz (Erica), Potomac, MD.

Services were held at Beth Israel on Monday June 26. He will be subsequently honored at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Beth Israel, the Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center, 1115 E Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Michael Leskowics

On, June 15, Michael passed peacefully at age 85 in Rochester, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Heidi; sons, Kurt (Shirley) and Mark (Cathy); granddaughter, Katie.

Michael was a machinist at Davenport Machine Company for 32 years. In retirement to Sun City Center, beginning in 2000, he was a member of both the SCC German American Club and volleyball club. Interment was June 20 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetary in Rochester, NY.