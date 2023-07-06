Home News Nuns ferment trouble in Drinking Habits
Nuns ferment trouble in Drinking Habits

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The Pelican Players will present Drinking Habits July 20 to 22 at the Veterans Theater in Kings Point.
The laugh-out-loud farce is the second main-stage production of the community theater company this year. It’s full of belly laughs, plot twists, mistaken identities and rampant paranoia.

Written by award-winning playwright Tom Smith, Drinking Habits is the story of two Sisters of Perpetual Sewing nuns who secretly make and sell wine in a desperate attempt to keep their convent open. When two reporters catch wind of this enterprise and go undercover as a nun and priest to expose their enterprise, paranoia results that spies have been sent from Rome to shut it down.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
If you enjoy comedies with belly laughs, plot twists, mistaken identities and paranoia, you won’t want to miss Drinking Habits, the second main-stage production this year of the Pelican Players Community Theater.

“What drew me to the play is that it’s a fast-paced farce filled with entrances and exits and mistaken identities,” said Paul Ansell, the show’s director. “At its heart it’s a good, old-fashioned love story – actually, two love stories. Well, actually, three love stories. And they all take place within the walls of a convent!

“The cast is a delightful mix of experienced veterans and very talented newcomers who, together, put on one heck of a show,” he said.

Mother Superior is being played by Shirley Walker, Sister Philamena by Kathryn Shea, Sister Augusta by Barbara Boyle, grounds keeper George Sweet by Kevin Steinke, reporter Sally Andrews by Sandra Foell-Goldman, reporter Paul Billings by Steve Preuss, Sister Mary Catherine by Diane Keyes and Father Chenille by James Williams.

Julie Ramsey is assistant director, and Joy Dunn is the production’s stage manager. Set design is by James Williams.

“This production is a great way to enjoy a fun evening or afternoon out with family or friends and have lots of laughs,” Ramsey said. “If you enjoy comedies, this is a perfect play for you.”

Audiences will have four opportunities to see the play, beginning Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, July 22, at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Kings Point Box Office weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evening performances are $16; the matinee, $13. They will also be sold at the door before each show. Seating will be cabaret-style or in the bleachers.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
The Pelican Players cast of Drinking Habits gathers for a quick photo during a break from a recent rehearsal. In the front row, from left, are Barbara Boyle, Diane Keyes, Sandra Goldman, Shirley Walker and Kathy Shea. In the back row are Kevin Steinke, Steve Preuss, James Williams and Paul Ansell, director.

The Kings Point Veterans Theater is in the North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center. All performances are open to the public. Attendees coming from outside of the Kings Point community should enter via the visitors side of the main gate and let security know they’re going to the play.

The Pelican Players Community Theater, a 501(c) 3 organization, was founded in 1983. Run by volunteers, it seeks to promote the dramatic arts by staging productions and educational activities. All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, which benefits local students pursuing the arts. The fund is administered by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay.

