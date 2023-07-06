Meals on Wheels still serving seniors, homebound in Sun City Center

By LOIS KINDLE

The Meals on Wheels program in Sun City Center celebrated 50 years in the community in April, yet surprisingly there are still folks in the community who don’t know about or take advantage of its valuable service.

“Meals on Wheels has been an amazing community outreach of the Sun City Center Woman’s Club for the past five decades,” said club spokeswoman Susan Royal, who ran the program for four years. “We could not have accomplished this without teamwork from Samaritan Services, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and many caring community volunteers. [Meals on Wheels is] a much needed service in Sun City Center.”

Founded by GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club member Carlene Bennett in 1973, the program’s first client was a couple who’d recently been released from a nursing home and required someone to cook their meals. She learned about them and their need from the couple’s response to a community-wide survey the woman’s club had conducted at the time.

The first meal she delivered was prepared by the Kings Inn Restaurant, and the cost was $1.50. Thanks to the new Meals on Wheels program, the couple was able to stay together in their home until the husband died.

The SCC Woman’s Club handled Meals on Wheels on its own until 1982, when it partnered with the newly opened South Bay Hospital, now known as HCA South Shore Hospital. The hospital began preparing meals and collecting payments, and the woman’s club was responsible for organizing the army of volunteer drivers from community churches and other organizations who pick up the meals and make deliveries.

Each of the following organizations supply volunteers to make deliveries one month out of the calendar year: Men’s Club of Sun City Center, Beth Israel Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center, United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, Col.

George Mercer Brooke Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Knights of Columbus, St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Trinity Baptist Church, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club of Sun City Center, and the GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club. Karen Ransbury, of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, has participated for 17 years.

In 2003, Samaritan Services assumed the role of providing information on the program, taking meal reservations and scheduling a person to pick-up at the hospital. It also began handling monthly billing for the meals.

This three-pronged partnership remains in place today. The woman’s club provides significant financial support annually to cover Samaritan Services administrative expenses, as do private donations. The Meals on Wheel program is currently serving an average of 701 meals per month to shut-ins, people who can no longer cook or don’t want to, residents who are ill, disabled individuals or those who simply need temporary assistance.

The meals now cost $7.50. The hospital gets $6.50 to cover its cost of preparing a fresh protein, a carbohydrate, fresh vegetable, small salad, a roll, fresh juice and dessert. Samaritan Services receives $1 to help pay its coordinators and cover billing costs and offset deadbeats who don’t.

“Meals on Wheels is definitely an under-utilized service that more people should take advantage of,” Royal said. “If you know someone who could benefit from the program, please share this information or have them call Samaritan Services.

Anyone in Sun City Center and Kings Point can order meals.”

To order Meals on Wheels service, make a donation or receive more information, call Samaritan Services at 813-634-9283.