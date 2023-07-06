HCA Florida South Shore Hospital to add wound care center

By LOIS KINDLE

As part of its continuing commitment to the South Shore area, HCA Health Care will soon offer full-service wound care in a new clinic behind HCA Florida South Shore Hospital. Its anticipated opening date at 1901 Haverford Ave., Suite 109, Sun City Center, is Aug. 1.

The Nashville-based corporation has made a significant investment to bring this service to the community.

“When rounding last year with area primary care physicians, their No. 1 patient-care concern [was] need for local wound care services, and there was no other wound care clinic between Brandon and Manatee County,” said Sarah Tavenner, South Shore Hospital vice president of operations in charge of the project. “Sometimes patients need to come for frequent treatment for their wounds. And we had hospital patients who didn’t want to be discharged due to worry about follow-up care.

“We’re opening this wound care center to address unmet needs in the community,” Tavenner said.

South Shore Hospital CEO Cathy Edmisten agreed.

“It’s a commitment to grow our services in the South Shore community,” she said.

Overseen by Clinical Program Director Kristen Pierson, the new wound care center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. General/vascular surgeon Dr. Jenna Kazil, of Florida Surgical Clinic, and podiatrists, Drs. Bret Musser and Endri Afesllari, of Total Foot & Ankle of Tampa Bay, will come in for half-day clinics.

“As a physician who treats lower extremity wounds on a daily basis, I’m very excited to have a dedicated center for these challenging wounds,” Afesllari said. “I applaud South Shore Hospital for providing this service to our patients locally.

“Often times, patients needing wound care would have to drive over 20 miles, multiple times a week. They now will be able to receive the care they need right next door.”

Consistent wound care is critical to a patient’s recovery and overall health. It promotes normal healing and prevents infections and complications. South Shore Hospital’s new wound care center will treat all kinds of wounds, regardless of their kind and location on the body. Examples of chronic wound types, for example, include diabetic foot and pressure ulcers and abrasions.

In other news, HCA Health Care recently made another large investment to add a laser in South Shore Hospital’s Urology Services department to be used for breaking up stones in the kidneys, bladder, ureters (the tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder) or the urethra (the tube through which urine leaves the body from the bladder). The hospital also recently added a new Emergency Services director, Dave Welch RN.