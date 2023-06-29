SCC couple makes lasting gift to community

By LOIS KINDLE

Longtime Sun City Center residents Ken Barringer and his wife, Joan, have donated $50,000 to enhance the quality of life for current and future residents of Sun City Center. The recent donation went directly into the Community Foundation Tampa Bay’s SCC Community Association Future Facilities Fund and is earmarked for the establishment of a nature path along Swan Lake to be named the Barringer Boardwalk in honor of their generous contribution.

“We’ve lived in Sun City Center 26 years and feel very loyal to the community,” said Barringer, a retired clinical psychologist who founded what is now known as the all-volunteer South Shore Coalition for Mental Health and Aging and supported the establishment of the Mental Wellness Center at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center.

“I’m committed to helping our residents achieve the best lifestyle they can during their retirement years,” Barringer said.

His commitment to others has been lifelong.

In addition to his work as a mental health clinician, Barringer served in the Navy hospital corps during World War II, was a Methodist minister for more than 20 years and taught sociology at the college level. He’s also the published author of “Making Healthy Choices for Senior Living” and “Making Healthy Choices for Senior Living: A Guide for an Enriched Retirement.”

The donation to the SCC Future Facilities Fund is simply his latest contribution.

“The Community Foundation Tampa Bay is honored to help facilitate charitable giving in the Sun City Center Community,” said Denyve Boyle, the foundation’s senior director of philanthropy. “The nonprofit reserve fund [set up by the SCC Community Association] is a great way to help it reach its fundraising goals.

“We have been able to accept retirement assets, stock and cash into the fund,” she added. “The Community Foundation Tampa Bay has also made a $5,000 matching grant to the fund.”

Even at age 98, Barringer wants to give back.

“As a retired [clinician], I know the value of people experiencing freedom from congestion and over development and how they can benefit from the enjoyment of the natural world around them,” Barringer said. “I believe this new [Master Plan] development will help accomplish that.”

The mental health benefits of being surrounding by natural green space and immersing oneself in it are well documented.

The Barringers know this and are happy to leave a legacy whereby their Sun City Center neighbors can have the experience of communing with nature on a regular basis.

“This boardwalk will provide a chance for residents to mentally relax and regenerate away from traffic and commercial enterprises,” Barringer said.

He hopes others will follow his example.

“I feel seniors should commit part of their resources to help others before they die, not just leave money to their children and family,” he said. “And it’s important to have a plan to do so.

“My Christian faith teaches me to help my neighbor, and this is my way of doing that.”

Speaking on behalf of the Community Association Board and herself, personally, Debbie Caneen added, “We’re grateful to Dr. Barringer and his wife, Joan, for their generous donation and their vision of leaving a legacy for the future.”

Interested in leaving a legacy of your own?

To make a donation or for more information, visit https://cftampabay.org/give_now/scccafuturefacilitiesfund/ or call (813) 282-1975.