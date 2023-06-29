Riverview chamber’s newly seated CEO digs in with growth mindset and investor focus

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Three months into her new job, Ny’Kole “Nykki” Krivda is busy drawing upon a diverse set of skills and job experiences to make her mark as president and chief executive officer of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited to have Ny’Kole on board,” said Tammy See, chair of the chamber’s board of directors. “We took our time to find the right candidate, not just for the chamber but for our community. She brings a lot through her diverse experience, and we believe she will be an asset to our investors,” the title the chamber uses for its members.

Krivda steps in to replace Tanya Doran, now president and chief executive officer of the newly formed Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance. Doran, an East Bay High graduate, led the chamber for 14 years through times of rapid growth, crippling recession and pandemic hardships, the enduring effects of which continue to make their mark.

“Tanya did a wonderful job [for]14 years growing this chamber, and the board wanted someone with the same gumption to come in, take over that role and make changes when necessary to continue to grow the chamber,” Krivda said.

As a self-described “fixer,” Krivda said she brings to the task lessons learned on the job in human resources for Hillsborough County, and on the job as a dean of students, working to ensure compliance with state rules and regulations and compliance with accreditation requirements, among other things. With her husband, Jason Krvida, a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt., she owned a gourmet coffee and craft beer bar in Panama City, Florida. Continuing in her role as a small business owner, Krivda operates a consulting business focused on helping small startup companies establish sustainable human resource practices.

As for what’s on her list for chamber initiatives, Krivda said she believes “we are in a digital world, and it’s not being used to the best of our abilities.” Toward that end, one idea is to launch a live podcast where, as CEO, she interviews members about their special incentives, hiring needs and other matters affecting their commerce and services. Podcasts, she said, give members another avenue to get their stories out there and to discuss in a meaningful way matters affecting business in the greater Riverview area.

Krivda noted as well the influx of big businesses coming into the area, such as Coca-Cola Beverages, which in July 2022 broke ground on an 80,000- square-foot facility at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Causeway Boulevard.

“We need to make sure we’re designing chamber membership packages that represent businesses from small to large,” Krivda said. “There’s not a one-size-fits-all package that works.”

As for the relevancy of chambers in digital times, Krivda said she is sure of it. “I definitely believe the chamber is still necessary,” she said. “Outside of networking, which is our main goal, to connect businesses to businesses, we need to make connections with and for employers.”

For example,“we know Coca-Cola is coming, and that they’re going to need to get their name out there and hire employees,” she said. “What better way to do that than through the chamber. We can aid them in that effort.”

Krivda said she often gets resumes from people looking for work and that it’s the chamber’s role to help bridge the gap between those seeking jobs and those with jobs to fill. Moreover, affordable housing and mindful development are key issues in the fast-growing areas of unincorporated Hillsborough County, and she is thankful to serve on the advisory board for the Hillsborough County Planning Commission.

What she learns, she will share, and what’s needed, she will advance. In that regard Krivda fulfills the basic and most essential chamber role — connection.

For example, “there are tons and tons and tons of business grants out there that can still help struggling businesses today,” Krivda said. “People just need someone to direct them where to go, how to log in and how to apply.”

With a resume that touts her MBA degree and her ability to build teams, formulate strategies, make decisions, plan with confidence and execute with a quick grasp of necessary changes, Krivda is all about balance, outreach and seasoned work experience.

“I lay my head down each night knowing I did what I could for today, and tomorrow is a new day,” Krivda said. “I’m pulling every piece of every career path that I’ve taken, and it’s all relevant. From owning a business, from working with startups, from working in government and human resources to working at the university level and with compliance, it’s all relevant to one business or another, and [in my chamber role] I’m applying all those skills.”