Outgoing district governor speaks to Rotary’s appeal to those who want to serve

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Debbie Meegan is set to step down as Rotary International governor for District 6890, which, she said, during her one-year term raised rough-ly $1 million for community initiatives, including scholarships for students, books for school libraries and support for local food banks.

“I just want to say job well done,” said Meegan, whose district covers 32 clubs in a territory that spans Hillsborough, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties. “The hardest thing for me was not being able to be everywhere at once. The clubs all had fundraisers going on, sometimes on the same weekend, and you had to pick one.”

The easiest part of her job, “that would be just loving the clubs,” Meegan said. “They support each other, and they’re focused on making their communities the best they can possibly be.”

Case in point, the Rotary Club of Sun City Center, which received District Rotary Club of the Year during Meegan’s 2022-23 term as district governor. According to Meegan, the club increased membership by 40 percent and, in so doing, brought in a lot of younger, working people, who along with the veteran members meet two or three times a month. “They also were in their community, engaged in service projects, very visible and very impactful,” Meegan said. “And they contributed to the Rotary Foundation, whose purpose is to do good in the world.”

As outgoing district governor, Meegan is set to be succeeded by Steve Overton of Carrollwood, a member of the Rotary Club of Sun City Center and a well-known local celebrity in his own right, having spent years as consumer investigator for WFLA News Channel 8 On Your Side in Tampa Bay.

“He’s funny, he’s witty and you never know what to expect with Steve,” Meegan said about Overton, now a certified financial planner. “He’s going to be a lot of fun this year.”

As for Meegan, her Rotary involvement started as a volunteer, as the wife of Mike Meegan, then a member of the Rotary Club of Brandon 86, which in 1986 grew out of the Rotary Club of Brandon, one of Tampa Bay’s longest-established Rotary clubs. Today he is president of a club that meets solely online, the Rotary Club of Brandon Global Eco, formerly known as the Rotary Club of Brandon South. That club was founded to expand the Rotary footprint in Riverview and south Hillsborough County, which today is served as well by the Rotary Club of FishHawk Riverview.

“I was my husband’s partner at Rotary events, volunteering my time,” Meegan said. “I became so impressed with Rotary and all that they did and how much fun they had working together to serve the community.”

Eventually, Meegan took it a step further, joining the Rotary Club of Brandon and becoming its first female president in 2018. Indeed, women were not always welcome to join Rotary and, in fact, were excluded from doing so. In 1984, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Rotary Clubs could not exclude women from membership on the basis of gender. Rotary, in turn, issued a statement that any Rotary Club in the U.S. could admit qualified women into membership and in 1989 ruled to allow women worldwide to become Rotarians.

In 1995, eight women became district governors, the first women elected to this role, and in 2022, Jennifer Jones stepped in as the first female president of Rotary International. That made Meegan’s year as district governor even that more special, knowing that “for the first time in the organization’s 118 years, Jennifer was the first female president, and I got to serve under her.”

Jones selected “Imagine Rotary” as the theme for her term as president, which Meegan describes as being able to “imagine a world where we get up every day knowing that we can make a difference.”

“And that’s what I see in Rotary,” said Meegan, who with a degree in social work and a self-described “servant’s heart,” worked for years as executive director of the Brandon Outreach Clinic, now known as the Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center, serving all of Hillsborough County. “Every day I know that because of my contribution, and that which all of us as Rotarians contribute, we can make a difference in the seven areas of Rotary service.”

The newest of the seven service areas concerns the environment, which joins the list with peace and conflict prevention/resolution, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, economic and community development, and disease prevention and treatment.

“Our primary focus is the eradication of polio worldwide, and it’s possible,” Meegan said. “People forget how horrible a disease it was — the iron lungs, people being paralyzed, children left with life-long disabilities. Vaccination has become a political hot button, and how sad it would be, that after working so hard to eradicate polio in America and working very hard to eliminate it worldwide, it would start to return here. How devastating that would be, knowing that polio is a preventable disease.”

Set now to go back to her role as a “normal, everyday Rotarian,” Meegan is quick to point out the many merits of doing so as she cheerleads for others to follow suit. Rotary, she said, not only is about building your community but also about building a personal network of support.

“It’s like having an extension of your family.” Meegan said. “Through Rotary you build connections with wonderful people you can rely on, forging friendships that last a lifetime.”