Obituaries for the week of June 29, 2023

Dale Dawson

Dale passed away June 17, 2023. She was born November 21, 1950, to Raymond H. and Emma J. Rinnier (both deceased) in Salem, New Jersey. She had three younger brothers, Raymond Jr.(deceased), David and Donald.

She is survived by her husband Wayne; brothers, David and Donald (Cindy); her sons, Robert, Gregory (Cathy) and Christopher; her grandson, Dylan; and her stepsons, Keith and Christopher (Lori).

She graduated from Pennsville High School in 1969 and worked at Hope Creek Nuclear Reactor for a few years. She then began her career with Matlack Trucking, retiring as the director of Human Resources. Following retirement, she began a crafting business, “Magic Under Glass,” creating beautiful jewelry using dichroic glass.

Deciding they needed to get away from the cold weather, Dale and Wayne relocated to sunny (humid) Florida. She immediately became a Bingo fan, often playing four nights a week! She went on several Bingo cruises and always came home a winner.

Anyone who met her was captivated by her beautiful and sincere smile and her warm and caring personality.