Graduate and long-time employee of Hillsborough County schools steps up as interim superintendent

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

At their June 20 meeting, Hillsborough school board members appointed Van Ayres interim superintendent to replace outgoing superintendent Addison Davis, who has resigned his position effective July 15.

Board members were scheduled to meet again on June 27 to discuss the superintendent search and timeline and to vote on the final contract for Ayres in his interim role. A long-time district employee, Ayres, under Davis, served as chief of strategic planning and partnerships.

Davis’ last day on the job comes 41 months after the school board in February 2020 approved his appointment to replace outgoing superintendent Jeff Eakins, a long-time district employee. Davis, who hailed from Clay County and is set to return to northeast Florida, was the first outside superintendent candidate hired in more than 50 years.

Hired at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, Davis started leading the district in March 2020, eventually securing an initial contract with a base salary of $310,000, which was $85,000 more than the base salary of his predecessor, Eakins, who retired effective June 30, 2020.

Davis’ contract as superintendent wasn’t set to expire until July 2023, but, instead, he got a contract extension at the June 21, 2022, meeting, with stability as the stated reason for moving up the review date. Davis’ contract, for a base annual salary of $310,000, had been extended through July 2027.

The contract under consideration for Ayres, running from July 15 through July 12, 2024, is for a base salary of $310,000 as well.

The son of two retired educators, Ayres is a product of the Hillsborough County school system, having attended Mort, Lockhart and Thomas Jefferson High School. In August 1997, with a degree in chemistry from the University of Tampa, Ayres started his education career as a chemistry teacher at Howard W. Blake High School in Tampa. He earned his M.S. degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in 2001.

In his recommendation to name Ayres interim superintendent, Davis noted Ayres’ deep ties to Hillsborough County public schools. “His father was dedicated to the school district for 34 years,” Davis said. “His mother was dedicated to the school district for 35 years, in which she was a principal. We appreciate their dedication and commitment.”

At Blake, Ayres served almost four years as assistant principal for student affairs and roughly five years as assistant principal for curriculum. From April 2012 through July 2015, Ayres was principal at Thomas Jefferson High School, a Title 1 magnet high school, where 77 percent of the students qualified for a free- or reduced-price lunch rate. His resume claims he was responsible for moving Jefferson from a C-rated to a B-rated school.

“The C was close to a D, and he transitioned the school close to an A school,” Davis said, in his June 20 remarks.

After working as principal at the school he once attended, Ayres next became deputy superintendent, a job he held through July 2020. In that role he supervised the chief academic officer, assistant superintendent for academic support and federal programs, and executive officer for civil rights compliance. He oversaw athletics, charter schools, choice and magnet school programs, partnership engagement, philanthropy and outreach, and workforce development departments.

Under the short-lived Davis regime, Ayres in July 2020 was named chief innovation officer, a job he held until his appointment in August 2021 to his current position. His role as chief of strategic planning and partnerships suits him well for the interim duties ahead. In his chief role, Ayres’ duties included school board liaison; working in partnership with school board members to establish policies, strategic plans and action steps to elevate student performance; and leading the work on the district’s five-year strategic plan.

In making his recommendation for Ayres, Davis noted the wisdom of hiring an internal candidate. “When I walk into schools, it’s like walking with [Henry] Shake Washington,” Davis said, in reference to school board member Washington, who graduated from the original Middleton High School and later served as charter principal of Middleton High when it reopened in 2000.

“Everyone knows Van Ayres,” Davis said. “They respect him. They care about him. Right now, as a transition, I think he is the perfect fit to continue the momentum.”