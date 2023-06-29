Community unites during SCC UMC Back to School Fair

By LOIS KINDLE

The new school year begins Aug. 10, and not all students will return with the supplies they need. That’s because some parents simply can’t afford the additional expense.

So to ensure these kids get off to a good start, the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is hosting its Community Back to School Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 at 1971 Haverford Ave.

“We have a lot of children from under-served families in the area who need our help, many from low-income and farmworker families,” said Victoria Sorensen, the church’s director of ministry. “It’s important for us to take care of those in need.”

The back-to-school event is for students and teachers registered in advance by social workers from the following sponsored schools: Cypress Creek, Reddick, Ruskin, Thompson and Wimauma elementaries; Beth Shields Middle and Sumner High.

The HCSO School Supply Drive for the Wimauma Boys and Girls Club is also being assisted.

The back-to-school fair will include back packs and school supplies, Bombas socks, food, haircuts, dental checks and fluoride applications by Mission Smiles, Preserve Vision eye exams, Sertoma hearing tests, games, bounce houses and more.

Everything is free.

The community is urged to pitch in by purchasing any of the following school supplies: pencils, pens, paper, folders, binders, backpacks, highlighters, crayons, markers, glue, tape, calculators, notebooks, erasers, rulers, sharpies, composition books, scissors, construction paper, index cards, staplers and sticky notes.

They may be dropped off at the United Methodist Church office weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or any of the following collection sites: Renaissance Spa and Fitness Center; Kings Point North and South Clubhouses and its 2020 Building; South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce; Freedom Plaza atrium lobby; Sun Towers; Calvary Lutheran Church Angel Attic; St. Andrew Presbyterian Church; Wellspring Church; Temple Beth Israel, the Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center; Prince of Peace Catholic Church; The Landing at Waterset; HCA South Shore Hospital; and CC’s Café.

The Kings Point Pickleball Club is also collecting school supplies; HCA South Shore Hospital is also providing volunteers, plus 200 apples and 200 bananas; and Jacks’ Shack and Replays Family Sports Grill are hosting the SCC UMC Spirit Day July 20 and donating a percentage of their sales. Girls of the World members are volunteering, and City Salon is sending two of its hairdressers to cut hair. God’s Dogs is supplying hot dogs.

Baycare’s St. Joseph South healthcare navigators are coming to talk with attendees about healthcare options and assist them with applications for Medicaid, food stamps and Marketplace health coverage.

And the Sun City Center/South Shore Lions Club is donating supplies and cash.

“The local Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs have combined their efforts to support the fair and will be at Walmart July 22 collecting school supplies,” Sorensen said.

For those who’d rather shop online, here are links to Amazon Wish Lists for the drive:

Students List https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/JF1NC8PWLVMO?ref_=wl_share and

Teachers List https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3K5Y5P6PCXW6V?ref_=wl_share/.

“I’m so grateful for everyone who’s participating in our Back-to-School Fair to help students and teachers in our community,” Sorensen said. “It truly takes a village.”

To volunteer for the fair, make a donation or for more information, call Sorensen at 813-634-2539, Ext. 1010 or email victoria@sccumc.com/.