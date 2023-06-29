Coach “KB” Belton, new football head coach for Lennard Longhorns

By STEVE JACKSON

With only 50 victories and 115 losses in its first 17 seasons, Lennard High School in Ruskin is going with a new head football coach for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Longhorns have named Karingas “KB” Belton for that position. Coach “KB” replaces Matt Kitchie. Coach Kitchie decided several months ago to move on as athletic director of Southeast High in Bradenton, an area where Kitchie grew up and played high school football before attending Presbyterian College and then serving as head football coach at Lennard for seven seasons, 2016 through 2022. Coach Kitchie’s overall record at Lennard was 18-52, his best record being 7-4 in 2019. His next best was 2020 with a 4-5 mark for the Longhorns. In no other Kitchie season did Lennard win more than two games, and in 2017 the Horns lost all 10 games.

Lennard has never enjoyed much success winning football games. Since opening its doors in 2006, Lennard has had only four winning records. Former Lennard coach and now head coach at Spoto High, Keith Chattin went 8-3 in 2014 and 7-4 in 2014, following losing records of 1-9 in 2013 and 0-10 in 2012. Previously, Coach George Edington compiled a 6-5 mark in 2010 but losing records in three other seasons. Lennard’s first football head coach, James Wiltt, went 0-2 in the first year and 1-9 in 2007.

Coach KB Belton is excited and optimistic to return to Lennard High School as a teacher and head football coach. He returns after being the wide receivers’ coach and a special education teacher at Lennard during the 2021-2022 school year. Belton took a paternity leave during the 2022-23 football season and school year. Prior to that, he had spent five years at Out of Door Academy in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., where he served as coordinator and then head football coach. He also headed up the middle school program as well as being the head coach of the Open Door High varsity program. Belton led the small private school to an SSAC Class A state title game during a very controversial Covid year.

Belton attended Mid-America Nazarene University in the Kansas City metro area on a football and track scholarship. In high school, Belton was a two-sport all-state athlete out of St. Louis in football and track. Belton holds his bachelor’s degree in public administration with a minor in special education. He and his wife Holly have one child, Xavier, and two dogs, Sadie and Dallas. Holly (Christensen) Belton was an athlete in her time as well at Palmetto High. She still holds Manatee County girls soccer all-time career goals scored with 150 goals.

Coach Belton is 33 years old and lives with his wife and child in Parrish, about 15 miles south of Lennard High. He goes by “KB” because his first name, Karingas, is difficult to pronounce and difficult to spell. Coach “KB” has already selected a staff for this fall’s football at Lennard High: Blake Cangelosi, Cole Carter, Dennis Roberts, Josiah Davis, Khristopher Ramsey, and Mike Plummer.

“Our purpose is to help these Lennard young men grow through football,” declares Belton.

The coaches’ altruistic motive is commendable. How well this will translate into a won-lost record against some tough competition is yet to be seen. Lennard plays in 3M District 6. The two other schools in that category are Bloomingdale, 4-6 last season, and East Bay, 10-2 last season. Last season, Lennard lost 33-0 to Bloomingdale and fell 35-0 versus East Bay.

Lennard’s lone victory last season was 34-24 over Spoto High. For the entire season last year, the Longhorns tallied only 80 points and gave up 381 points.

Belton plans to run a multiple front on defense, similar to the Pittsburgh Steelers 3-4. “On offense we will run an untraditional spread with some exciting innovations,” said Belton. “We have Liam McDowell coming back at quarterback and a transfer QB from Bell Creek Academy. “Whoever starts and plays for Lennard will have to earn it!” declared Belton.

Lennard’s first game of the 2023 season is Aug. 25 at Tampa versus the oldest high school in the county, the Hillsborough Terriers, 4-6 last year and 50-0 winners over the Longhorns. Next up is the team’s first game in Ruskin on Sept. 1, facing the Robinson High Knights, 41-12 victors over Lennard last season on their way to a 6-5 mark. Coming to the Lennard home field on Sept. 8 will be the Middleton High squad, a 6-4 2022 team, which squeaked past Lennard 22-15 last season.