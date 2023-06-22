The Artzy Mermaid opens in Apollo Beach

By LOIS KINDLE

A new coastal art boutique and paint-and-sip location celebrated its grand opening June 3 in the Waterside Shops of Apollo Beach. Owned and operated by Rene Potter, The Artzy Mermaid is filled with art, home décor, seashells and gift items; mermaid tails and cover-ups, gourmet popcorn and tea lines; jewelry, handbags, art/craft supplies and much more.

Behind the retail shop is a huge paint studio where Potter hosts artist-led, paint-and-sip parties for folks of all skill levels, including classes in resin art, acrylics, alcohol ink, pour painting, ocean wave charcuterie and other media. The cost is $39 to $50 per person, depending on the medium, and participants are encouraged to bring their own wine. Glasses and ice are supplied.

“We offer private painting parties for up to 32,” Potter said. “They’re great for woman’s groups, date night outings, baby showers, bridal showers and party parties. I’ve already had quite a few reservations for dates in July.”

She also offers kids classes during the summer from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and then after school in the fall.

Potter enjoys showcasing local artists and has a featured artist wall in the studio. For the months of June and July, her son Jack Strickland, of Riverview, is showing his work in spray painting and acrylics.

The Artzy Mermaid is open for retail sales from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classes are held as scheduled with Potter.

“I’ve done arts and crafts, I think, from the time I could pick up a paint brush, ” the Jacksonville native said, adding she formerly owned a paint-and-sip business called Let’s Get Artzy with a friend. She also had an art studio within the Charlotte Art League Gallery in North Carolina.

“I like being able to bring art to everyone,” Potter said. It’s good for people to get out, have a canvas and express themselves. I find it therapeutic.

“I believe everyone has an inner artist just waiting to be set free,” she continued. “My mission is to help make that happen.”

The Artzy Mermaid is at 6128 U.S. 41 N, Apollo Beach, immediately next door to The Vibe Music Store. For more information or to book a party, call 813-649-0366 or visit https://theartzymermaid.com/.