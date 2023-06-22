Raise a puppy, change a life

By LOIS KINDLE

Most of us want to make a difference in our lives by contributing something meaningful to others. Amy Furman, of Parrish, does just that as a volunteer puppy raiser for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

As such, she’s cares for and “shows life’s ropes” to puppies as young as 8 weeks old, with the goal of their one day becoming guide dogs for visually impaired persons or service dogs for disabled veterans.

“My role is to take a puppy, keep it in my home for a year, teach it basic obedience skills and provide it with a safe home environment and variety of socialization opportunities out in the community,” Furman said. “But I don’t do it alone. All that happens with lots of online support; weekly group meetings with other puppy raisers; a group leader who’s always available to answer questions, as well as regional managers and employees of Southeastern Guide Dogs.”

Furman is also the co-area coordinator for the North River Puppy Raiser Group, which includes Ellenton, Parrish and Palmetto. She formerly raised puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, Calif.

On June 15, she received her most recent SEGD puppy, a 9-week-old yellow Labrador retriever named Sierra, and started the training process immediately. Within a couple days, the pup began learning her name, walking more proficiently on a leash and swimming in the backyard pool.

For the next 12 months or so, Furman will enjoy the companionship of this furry future hero, while she guides the pup’s growth and development. After 16 weeks, when Sierra has had all her shots and finished puppy kindergarten, she’ll earn her special SEGD Guide Dog in Training coat and will be ready to learn more about the world around her.

Furman will provide the pup with age-appropriate exposure to as many life experiences as possible – adventures like a trip to the park, a beach, the grocery store or mall; traveling on vacation; visiting an airport or relatives; attending outdoor events or going camping. The goal is to give Sierra the comfort, confidence and capability she’ll need to go anywhere her future partner takes her.

“Every single thing is new to her,” Furman said. “As her puppy raiser, I give her the time to look at and process it all.

“Everything we do is about praise and reward,” she added. We don’t scold. We simply provide an alternative choice.”

When Sierra is 14 to 16 months old, Furman will then have the bittersweet responsibility of returning her to the SEGD campus in Palmetto, where she’ll enter Canine University for formal training.

“It’s every bit as hard as everyone thinks it will be, but I know she’s going to change someone’s life in ways we can’t imagine,” Furman said. “Sierra’s not a pet. I love her, but she’s born to be part of someone else’s destiny. It gives me a great sense of satisfaction, pride and self-worth knowing I’ve contributed to that.”

Apollo Beach resident Chris O’Leary, a puppy raiser for the past 26 years, says it’s a labor of love and joy.

“Oh my gosh,” he said. “It’s probably the most life-changing volunteer job you could ever have and one of the few where you can see the results of what you’ve done. When recipients talk about how these dogs change their lives, you know you’ve played a big part.”

The folks who raise future super heroes are critical to the success of the Southeastern Guide Dog program.

“Puppy raisers are the heart of Southeastern Guide Dogs,” said Leslie Shepard, director of puppy raising services in a Dogs of Destiny video found online at https://www.guidedogs.org/get-involved/raise-a-puppy/. “They’re the foundation.”

The 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization is fueled by these volunteers, who give their time, energy and love to raise the puppies bred, whelped and later trained

Anyone 18 and older can apply to become a puppy raiser. Experience isn’t required, and all training is free.

Currently the first bag of food is provided by Southeastern Guide Dogs, plus a crate, training equipment, toys, veterinary care and monthly preventives.

The next public information session on puppy raising is July 15 at the SEGD campus. Visit https://www.guidedogs.org/get-involved/raise-a-puppy/.

“You can start a puppy, co-raise a puppy, finish a puppy or raise it on your own from beginning to end,” Furman explained. “If you decide to raise a puppy, we will do everything possible to help you be successful and raise a successful dog.”

To get an idea of the impact you can make on the lives of others by training a SEGD puppy, watch any of the Dogs of Destiny videos at https://www.guidedogs.org/dogs-of-destiny/.

If interested in learning more about Southeastern Guide Dogs and the variety of ways you can become involved, visit https://www.guidedogs.org or call 941-729-5665. Information on campus visits and tours, SEGD’s Beyond the Dark presentation and Unseen Worlds presentation is available at https://www.guidedogs.org/connect/visit-our-campus/.