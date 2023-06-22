Obituaries for the week of June 22, 2023

Michael Donald Hennen

Michael Donald Hennen, 86, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023, after a long and debilitating illness. He spent his last days being cared for at Lifepath Hospice at Sun City Hospice House.

Michael was born in Fallon, Nevada, on Dec. 26, 1936. After graduating from Santa Clara University, he joined the Army and was attached to a Military Intelligence Unit in Verona, Italy. After an honorable discharge from the Army he was employed by the Department of Defense and once again served with Army Military Intelligence, serving in several U.S. states and in Bangkok, Thailand; Munich, Germany; and Heidelberg, Germany. After 33 years of government service, he retired and settled in Sun City Center, FL in 1992.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dawn Egan Hennen, also of Sun City Center, and two sons, Kevin Michael Hennen, Arlington, TX, and Donald Raymond Hennen, Irvine, CA. He is also survived by his grandson, Noah Michael Hennen; granddaughter, Taylor Irene Hennen, Arlington, TX; and granddaughter, Summer Natsu Hennen, San Jose, CA. Services will be at Bushnell Military Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. No other services are being planned. Farewell to a true and brave Patriot.

Margaret Reese Whitford

Margaret Reese Whitford, aged 85, passed away on June 12, 2023, in Sun City Center, Florida. She is survived by her husband, children, sister, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margaret was devoted to her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sun City Center Funeral Home.