CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

For those of you who join me in this space every week, you know my main mantra. When you have a question, “Ask The Chamber.” I spend many hours answering those questions. I love giving out the contact information about chamber member businesses to help you meet whichever needs you have.

But about a year ago, it got personal. It all revolved around my mother who had moved here from Chicago about 11 years ago. She was happily living in Independent Living. But along the way, things popped up. Hearing aids became necessary. Her macular degeneration required surgery and glasses you can’t buy at the drug store.

Next, a walker was needed, which eventually had to be turned into a wheelchair. Our trusted GP had to be supplemented by medical specialists. Stays in hospitals and operations had to be followed up by stays in rehab. After much consideration, we started talking about moving her into assisted living. And unfortunately, my mom passed away two weeks ago, resulting in many more challenges.

I’m not trying to tell you the story of my mom’s recent life. I just need you to know, anyone can “Ask The Chamber.” I did. I’d never dealt with many of these challenges. But I certainly knew whom to ask: chamber member businesses. Now that’s what chambers do, so I knew I would find my answers. But the South Hillsborough Chamber is a little different. For some reason, our group of active members has become a non-traditional family. So I got my advice with a slice of friendship. And for that, I am truly grateful. I have to thank my chamber members. I’m so lucky I know you. And I apologize for all the times I forgot ask, “Do you have a minute?” You were always just there for me and my family with advice, wise counsel and a tissue when needed.

So readers, I will keep saying this – my mantra – Just “Ask The Chamber.” We’ve got your back.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.