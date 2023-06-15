Student artists advocate through art for conservation awareness

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Art imitates life and for good reason when it comes to educating youth about protecting and preserving the environment.

With one poster contest finished and another one set to begin, the aim is to both educate and show visually the creative efforts of students learning to recycle, repurpose, conserve and protect.

Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management officials, through July 28, are accepting artwork focused on the theme, “What We Can Do.” Explained further, art submitted should showcase “what we can do to help the community reduce waste, reuse what we have and recycle more.”

Artwork in this regard can focus on such things as organizing litter cleanups, reducing food waste, composting and recycling.

Meanwhile, the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District has announced winners of its latest poster contest, which carried the theme, “One Water.” The contest ran in conjunction with the National Association of Conservation Districts.

As such, local winners can advance to state competition, which led to Hillsborough County students Ava Nari Yoo (K-1) and LeticiaOrrego (grades 7-9) placing first in state. Nicole Humphreys (grades 2-3) and TanishkaChinthamaneni (grades 4-6) placed second in state. And Lucca Pfenning (grades 10-12) placed third in state.

All five state winners advanced to state competition by placing first in the Hillsborough competition. Also placing in the local competition, Lilliana Pfenning and Mia Tortorice placed second and third, respectively, for grades 2-3.

Arahcelyz J. DeJesus and Jexli Chavez placed second and third, respectively, for grades 4-6, with honorable mention going to Tyler Woods.

Saanvi Chinthamaneni and Sharanya Prasad placed second and third, respectively, for grades 7-9, with honorable mention going to SrimaniBalaDurgam. Colin Boyle placed second for grades 10-12.

For rules, deadline and submission dates, inspirational videos, and judging criteria for the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management contest, visit www.HCFLGov.net and search for “Student Environmental Advocates.”

For more on the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District, including upcoming contests and community outreach efforts, visit www.hillsboroughswcd.com/.