Replays off to great start in Sun City Center

By LOIS KINDLE

Replay Family Sports Grill has only been open since May 1, but it’s already getting a reputation for great food, especially for its smash burgers and next-level grilled cheese sandwiches.

Its owned and operated by the same folks that brought Jack’s Shack to the community, longtime couple Deb Lorenz and Troy Melquist. The sports-themed eatery caters to folks looking for a casual lunch or dinner in an upbeat atmosphere, where they can enjoy the company of friends and catch their favorite sports team on one of nine large-screen TVs.

“After a first week of adjustments when we opened May 1, we’ve got it all down now,” said Melquist, Replays general manager. “Everything’s getting out now in a timely fashion, we have a great staff working as a team, and the entire operation is much smoother,” he said.

Its menu features an array of a dozen tasty appetizers, including dishes like Irish or Bases Loaded Nachos, Bacon Mac & Cheese Skillet, Beer-battered Mozzarella Sticks, Chips & Replays’ Homemade Salsa and Bavarian Pretzel Sticks.

It also features three grilled flatbreads, a trio of hotdogs, two styles of chicken wings, a Buffalo chicken-finger sandwich and four next-level grilled cheese sandwiches, which are served on thick, Texas toast bread.

“Our grilled cheeses are unbelievable,” Melquist said.

Then there are the burgers. There are six of them on the menu.

“We use double patties smashed and seared on a hot grill, double cheese and fresh toppings on a brioche bun,” said Melquist. “Our meat is fresh, never frozen.”

After only a month in, Melquist introduced two new sandwiches, as well – the Dick Butkus Spicy Steak Sandwich and the Baker Mayfield BLT. All sandwiches, hotdogs and burgers come with French fries. Substitutions are extra.

“We will be adding a grilled chicken entrée and may introduce tacos in the near future,” he said.

Most of the recipes used at the restaurant are his – including Replays’ signature, its salsa and hot dog chili – and he tweaks even those from other sources.

Optional sides include French fries, onion rings, tomato bisque soup, coleslaw or a side salad, mac & cheese or steamed broccoli.

There’s also a kids menu with five options. All come with a choice of fries, fruit cup, steamed broccoli and a drink. The eatery is currently closed on Mondays, Melquist said. Booster seats and high chairs are available.

Replays Family Sports Grill has a full service bar and seats 85 people indoors and 19 outdoors. It currently offers dine-in or take-out service and employs 16 employees, including two full-time cooks.

Located at 1609 Sun City Center Plaza, it’s open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The eatery hosts Trivia Night on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. It also gives a free glass of wine or beer to anyone who can throw a Nerf basketball into a hoop over the bar area.

During football season, Replays will give away a different jersey via a weekly drawing. All customers need do is order anything at 1 or 4 p.m. at the start of NFL games to qualify. The restaurant has NFL Ticket, so fans can catch their favorite teams in action.

“The community has responded very positively,” Melquist said. “We already have regulars. Many have told us Sun City Center needed something like this.”

Melquist, an Army veteran, said every effort is made to keep prices low, and uniformed military and first responders receive a 20% discount.

To order takeout from Replays Family Sports Grill or for more information, call 813-922-4154.