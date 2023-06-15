Obituaries for the week of June 15, 2023

Genevieve Szczepaniak

Genevieve Szczepaniak (Genie) died suddenly on Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home in Sun City Center, FL. She is survived by her loving sister, Veronica Grzybinski, with whom she lived. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Szczepaniak, and sister of the late Charlie Szczepaniak. She is also survived by her nieces, Mary Ellen Laprade (Roland) of Sun City Center, Joanne Grzybinski of Norwood, Massachusetts, and Andrea Hourihan (Eddie) of Walpole, Massachusetts, as well as nephews, Peter Grzybinski (Annette) of Bedford, New Hampshire, and Andrew Grzybinski (Robert Sanders) of Tampa, who often considered her a second mother. She was the beloved great aunt of Eric Laprade, Sara Bajema (Brady) and Mark Grzybinski (Tessa), and great-great aunt of Margot Grzybinski.

Genie grew up in Chelsea, Massachusetts, where she was surrounded by a large and loving extended family. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School in Boston, and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree from Boston College. She additionally obtained a Master of Arts in teaching and an MBA. She lived in Dedham for several years and eventually moved to Norwood, Massachusetts, before retiring to Florida ten years ago. Genie was a gifted math and computer sciences teacher.

She spent her entire career teaching at King Phillip Regional High School in Wrentham, Massachusetts. An active member of the Catholic Church, she was a longtime member of St. Mary’s parish in Dedham, MA, and St. Anne parish in Ruskin. You could always find her volunteering at church, whether with the holiday festival at St. Mary’s or the weekly counting and giving tree at St. Anne. She was also the church historian at St. Anne’s and documented in detail the building of the new church. She also enjoyed many years golfing with The Summerfield Women’s Golf League in Riverview.

Genie always loved a good party, a good joke and a good glass of wine.

A funeral mass was held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Anne Church in Ruskin. Burial will be in Massachusetts at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne Church, New School Fund, attention Debbie.

Francis Eugene Bolger Jr.

Francis Eugene Bolger Jr. (Gene) died peacefully at his home in Sun City Center, FL, in the company of Sandy, his wife of 58 years, and his three living children. He was 83 years young when he passed on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Fondly known as Gene, he was born on July 7, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, to Francis Bolger Sr. and Mary Louise (Tansey) Bolger, along with his five loving sisters. While he resided all over the country (and abroad) during his life, Gene left this world having lived in his current home for 23 years; the longest of any residence in his 83 years.

At a young age, Gene enlisted in the US Air Force. He was stationed overseas in Scotland for 1.5 years, and spent the remainder of his 4 years of service in Spain. All who knew him would say that honor exemplified every aspect of his life.

Gene’s work ethic was unsurpassed; whenever someone needed a hand with a project, he was the first to show up to assist.

He was a dedicated parishioner of the many churches he belonged to over the years; he began as an altar boy at a very young age and ended with a maintenance position at his current parish, Prince of Peace.

An avid fisherman, outdoorsman, sports enthusiast and all around prankster, Gene was loved by all who met him. His quick wit and one liners were incomparable. He was a consummate gentleman, who seemed to have a unique and distinctive manner in which he greeted each of the countless special people in his life.

Gene is survived by his wife Sandra (Blank) Bolger and three children, Chris (husband Steven) Lystad, Matt (wife Jeannie) Bolger and Luke Bolger. Gene had seven grandchildren, Tonder Lystad, Tansey Hensley, Shandon Corwin, Kristian Lystad, Macie Bolger, Anna Bolger and Katie Bolger. He became Great-Grandpa Gene to Brooklyn and Ryker Corwin. He is survived by sisters Joanne Rizzardi, Michelle (husband Tim) Reineck and Deborah (husband John) Corcoran, along with a plethora of nieces and nephews to whom his love extended throughout his entire life.

Gene was preceded in death by his beloved son, Terry Bolger; parents, Francis Bolger and Mary Lou Bolger; sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Blanchard and Kathleen Green, as well as many extended family members.

Arrangements to celebrate Gene’s life are scheduled for Friday, July 14, 2023, beginning with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573, followed by a Military Burial at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 3424,1 at 12:30. In addition, a luncheon will be held at 2 p.m. in the Florida Room at Sun City Center Community Association Center, 945 North Course Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Gene’s favorite and cherished charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/.

Maxine Joyce Corusy

6-26-1926 to 6-8-2023

When I come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom filled room

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little, but not for long

And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love that once we shared

Miss me, but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take

And each must go alone.

It’s all part of the master plan

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart

Go to the friends we know.

Laugh at all the things we used to do

Miss me, but let me go.

-Chistina Georgina Rossetti-

We will miss you, Mom.

Love Always, Mark, Lynne and George

Myrna Otero

Myrna Otero, 79, passed away on May 30, 2023, peacefully at home after a battle with cancer and while surrounded by her loved ones.

Myrna is survived by her brothers, Felix Martinez, Vincent Martinez, Edwin Martinez and sisters Ruth Martinez Maher, Isabel Martinez Townsend and Dianne Martinez Urso; also by her five children, Alice Munoz, Betsy Garcia, Felix Otero, Debbie Otero, Annette Rocourt; her nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other assorted family members; and many caring friends.

Myrna loved playing Bingo and scratch offs. She always dreamed of hitting the lotto for her family, not knowing her family is already a lotto winner by her unconditional love for all.

The funeral will be a private service with close family.