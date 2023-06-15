Hillsborough pounds Pinellas in All-Star Diamond Clash

By STEVE JACKSON

The Hillsborough County team’s former high school baseball players, all graduated now and most headed for more diamond action in college, played for pride and won for pride against the Pinellas County team earlier this week on Monday. To make the game super-special, not only for the all-star players but for coaches, fans and families, and about 2,000 spectators, the two squads clashed in iconic Tropicana Stadium in St. Petersburg. The event was free, including no admission and free parking, which made it a great deal.

Hillsborough routed Pinellas 12-3. Sparked by Hillsborough catcher Gio Mendoza’s three-run homer in the top of the first, Hillsborough utilized what its head coach/manager Victor Martinez termed “dominant pitching and hot hitting” to cruise past Pinellas in a nine-inning game. High school baseball games are usually a seven-inning affair.

Mendoza of Freedom High, after casually cruising around the bases with his blast down the left field line, told Martinez in the dugout that the crucial and early shot was his first. He had never hit a home run in high school.

Coach Martinez had two pitchers on the Hillsborough squad, and he utilized both. They had helped Lennard High post an outstanding 2023 team with an 18-10 record. The first Longhorn to handle mound duties was Jackson Mueller, who plans to pitch next year for Eckerd College.

Mueller allowed no runs, preserving a 9-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mueller was greatly aided by one of the oldest ploys in the defensive part of baseball— the “pitcher’s friend.”

With a Pinellas runner at first, a sharp ground ball was laced to second baseman Tyler Clinton, a Hillsborough player representing Bloomingdale High. Clinton scooped the ball, tagged the oncoming runner and pegged to first for the twin killing, bringing a sense of satisfaction to Mueller and to the rest of the Hillsborough team and coaches.

Lennard’s other rep in the ball game, Carter Payne, another righty who is headed to play college ball at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., was given the rawhide to close out the one-side slaughter in the bottom of the ninth. That’s exactly what Payne accomplished in a perfect 1-2-3 inning.

For the second straight year, Hillsborough topped Pinellas. Coach Martinez, just completed his third season at Lennard and was the head coach/manager for Hillsborough this year and in last year’s win as well. Soaking wet but smiling after the game, Martinez indicated he would be more than satisfied to take on the same duties next summer if requested. Other Hillsborough head baseball coaches aiding Martinez were Ruiz Rowland of East Bay High, Paul Russo of Tampa Catholic and Spencer Nunez, whose ex-Jefferson High players, Jayden Vasquez, Joseph Fritz and Alejandro Aquilar, stroked six for seven at the plate with Vasquez whacking three of those hits. Hillsborough pounded 15 hits en route to the victory and committed two errors. Pinellas had its three runs on nine hits and two errors. Northeast High’s Johnny Lancaster was the Pinellas manager/head coach.

Supporters of the annual baseball event include the Tampa Bay Rays major league team, which presently plays all its home games in the domed Tropicana, and the two counties’ school districts. Pinellas players borrowed their high school uniforms.

For the first time Hillsborough players wore snazzy uniforms emblazoned with Hillsborough County across the front.

Hillsborough coaches and an anonymous donor footed the bill for new uniforms. Players were allowed to keep the jersey tops as a souvenir.