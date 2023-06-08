Stingray Report

Congratulations to the Jule F. Sumner High School Class of 2023! With the leadership of Principal Rob Nelson, the largest faculty in the district and the efforts of over 750 seniors, this second graduating class in Sumner’s history accomplished great things. There are an astounding 222 members on the senior honor court, meaning they graduate with a grade point average (GPA) between 4.0 and 7.48. Ninety students have a GPA of 5.0 or higher. More than half, 58%, are graduating with a GPA of 3.0 (equivalent to a B) or higher. In addition, 369 seniors took at least one AICE course and over 70 students will graduate with the coveted international AICE diploma.

The Class of 2023 endured many challenges along the way, including COVID quarantines and starting a culture of unity within an extremely diverse school. Sumner’s motto is Unity Through Diversity and the Class of 2023 exudes this way of thinking with its dedication and resiliency.

Among the Class of 2023 are seven girls’ flag football players, all of whom earned a 3.0 or higher GPA. Wide receiver and linebacker, Samantha Mueller, is one of five seniors who graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA. The other four are Lucille Heath, Chi Mai, Julia Ngo and Ethan Varn. The Sumner girls flag football team had no seniors last year, so this was the first Senior Night. Seniors Janice Baez, Kaylei Browne, Abby Cardoza, Hannah Cline, Lianette Crespo, Samantha Mueller and G’Arrie Smith helped lay a strong foundation to build on, and we are grateful to them. Best of luck to the Class of 2023!