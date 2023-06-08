Obituaries for the week of June 8, 2023

Richard H. Mueller, Jr.

Richard H. Mueller Jr., of Sun City Center, FL, passed away Thursday, May 25, at Life Path, Hospice House in Ruskin, FL.

He was born June 20, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, predeceased by his parents, Richard H. Mueller Sr. and Frances (Neff) Mueller, of St. Louis, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rita M. (Burger) Mueller; two daughters, Richia J. (Mueller) Mack (David) and Rose M. Timmons; three grandchildren, Mina (Mack) Vickers, Sagen Timmons, Ayer Timmons; and two great-grandchildren, Paisleigh and Xavier Vickers; four sisters, Mrs. Sharon Hesse (Tom), Mrs. Barbara Sharp (Jack), Ms. Cyndi Burger and Ms. Rebecca Stanley.

Richard attended St. Cecillia grade school and St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis and St. Benedict’s College in Atichison, Kansas. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he trained in HVAC, commercial air conditioning units. He worked for Trane Company in Fenton, Missouri, for 33 years.

Richard loved woodworking and bringing old pieces of furniture back to life. There will be a Celebration of Life for Richard at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the care of Sun City Center Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com/.

Connie Sue Miller

Connie Sue Miller, born in Missouri on May 3, 1950, passed away at Life Path Hospice, surrounded by her loving posee of girlfriends on Jan. 22, 2023. She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Ann Horn, and one grandson, Griffin Barletto; cousin, Tim O’Hara, and his wife, Lisa; as well as devoted friends, including Patricia Frohe and Patricia Tunney.

Connie graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Alton, IL, and cheerfully shared her gift of nurturing for decades. She enjoyed traveling and music and will always be remembered when we see dragonflies joyfully soar in the sky. God’s got you, Con!

Ralph Leon

Ralph Leon passed away after a brief illness at age 85 on May 28, 2023. Ralph was born in Los Angeles, CA, on Jan. 14, 1938, and was raised by his grandmother Lola.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ralph. Ralph is survived by his loving partner, Ruth Kelly; sisters, Dolores Ravsten and Linda Martinez of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was retired from International Paper in California and US Playing Cards in Cincinnati, Ohio, before retiring to Sun City Center, FL. Ralph had a big personality and had made many friends wherever he lived. His dog, Bebe, is still looking for him to come home. Bebe misses their golf cart rides together. Ralph was known for his booming voice and his kindness to help when he was able.

A celebration of life mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center on June 24, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Mary E. Fabiano

Mary Elizabeth Fabiano, 86, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on June 2, 2023.

Mary was born on May 10, 1937, in Lynn, MA, to the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Cox) Maguire. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1954. Following high school, she attended Burdett Business College and then worked as a bookkeeper. In 1957 this “beautiful Irish lass” married Richard Fabiano. They were married for 63 years, until his death in 2021. Mary devoted her life to supporting her husband and lovingly nurturing the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She learned her Italian cooking skills from her late mother-in-law, Asunta, and “Nana’s sauce” will be forever cherished by her family.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, John Maguire and Barbara Regan, and sister-in-law, Susan Maguire.

She is survived by her children, Richard Fabiano Jr. (Veronica Grossi), Susan Fabiano, Elizabeth (Timothy) McGarry; brothers, Dennis (Lillian) Maguire and James Maguire; brother-in-law, Matt Regan; sister-in-law Elynor Fabian; grandchildren, Laura (Chad), Joshua (Alisa), Timothy (Kaitlyn), Michael, Meaghan (Brian), Andrew (Rachael), Jacob, Francesca and Isabella; and great-grandchildren, Teddy, Stella, Theo and one expected soon, along with many extended family members and friends, in particular her best friend Dora.

The visitation and funeral service will be held Friday, June 9, at Sun City Center Funeral Home, Sun City Center, Florida.