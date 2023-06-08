HC County commends service of Master Deputy Jeff Merry

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has a reward procedure for officers who represent the ideals and values of the sheriff’s office. It is called the Master Designation Program. Officers selected must meet qualifications of proficiency, exemplary service and longevity—all criteria met by SCC Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry. Hillsborough County Commissioners also saluted Merry’s contributions with a surprise presentation at the Sun City Center Memorial Day Tribute to Deceased Veterans. Commissioner Mike Owen presented the award, which reads as follows:

Master Deputy Jeffery Merry

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Sun City Center Community Resource Deputy Jeffery Merry of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on his promotion to Master Deputy and applauds him for his devotion to residents and their safety.

A Georgia native who possesses a bachelor’s degree in political science and criminal justice, and a master’s in public administration, Master Deputy Merry has served in his current position since 2015. It is a perfect fit for both him and the more than 20,000 residents of the community. An expert in white collar crime, due to his extensive law enforcement experience, Master Deputy Merry is one of Sun City Center’s most treasured assets. He maintains ongoing, up-to-date public education campaigns to help residents protect themselves. His efforts include recognizing the signs of elder abuse, how to avoid scams targeting seniors, preventing car break-ins and golf cart thefts, golf cart safety, Medicine Cabinet events, and “Trust but Verify,” a continuous reminder to get second opinions. Personable and approachable, Master Deputy Merry can be seen virtually everywhere in Sun City Center on any given day, engaging residents and participating in community events. His expertise, dedication and enthusiasm build trust throughout the community. It was for these and other reasons that the Sun City Area Chamber of Commerce named him Community Leader of the Year in 2017, a wonderful achievement.

The Board of County Commissioners of Hillsborough County, Florida, does hereby commend Master Deputy Jeffery Merry for his public service, applauds him for his recent promotion and wishes him all the best in the future. Awarded this 29th day of May 2023.

Merry had this to say. “I love Sun City Center. I am not sure how or really when, but at some point, during or right at the end of my second year, we started to really mesh. The residents took me in and ‘accepted me’ as their own. It became a great relationship. The residents, the community leaders, everyone, we all had buy-in, and we all work together for the common good of Sun City Center. I guess I had to prove myself, but it has been more than worth it. I am shown appreciation every day here in Sun City Center. It makes me proud to be the Community Resource Deputy, and I will continue to work for the residents and Sun City Center.”

Did You Know?

According to Master Deputy Merry, there are 15,000 cars (not including commuters), 7,000 golf carts and 2,000 bicycles in SCC. SCC has the lowest crime rate in Hillsborough County. In fact, for property crimes, mostly burglaries here, the FBI ranks Sun City Center in the bottom 12 percent; for crimes on persons, it is in the bottom 6 percent. The percentages would be lower if the statistics covered only Sun City Center, but Wimauma and Ruskin are also included. He says most burglaries in SCC are committed by friends and relatives whom residents bring into their homes—not by outsiders as commonly assumed. The sherriff’s office works closely with the Community Association and Kings Point Association to track these individuals.