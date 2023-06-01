Home Prep Sports Stingray Report Sumner HS Girls’ Flag Football awards
The girls’ flag football team recently held its end-of-season awards banquet. There are five awards for the varsity team and five for junior varsity. Teammates vote to select the recipients of each award. The awards recipients are as follows: Team Spirit Award recipients: Kaylei Browne (V) and Aryana Saenz (JV); Most Improved: Tori Thurman (V) and Imani Campbell (JV); Best Defensive Player: G’Arrie Smith (V) and Angie Baez (JV); Best Offensive Player: Lia Crespo (V) and Ava Luke (JV); Most Valuable Player: Brittney Beals (V) and Amari Luster (JV). Beals was also selected by other high school coaches to the Western Conference Federal Division 1st Team.

The 2023 team broke 11 individual records and 16 team records. Though the 2023 team did not have a winning record, at 8-9, the team won almost as many games as the first two seasons combined. The team also won its first playoff game in Sumner’s three-year history. Now it is off-season player development getting ready for next season.
For more information, contact Coach Cooper at michael.cooper@hcps.net Follow the Stingrays!/; Instagram (high school team): stingrays_ffb/; Instagram (club team): stingrays_gffclub/.

Top row: Brittney Beals, Lia Crespo, G’Arrie Smith, Tori Thurman, Kaylei Browne
Bottom row: Amari Luster, Ava Luke, Angie Baez, Imani Campbell, Aryana Saenz

