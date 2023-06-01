SCC resident Larry Brooks recognized for contributions to seniors

By LOIS KINDLE

Every year the Senior Connection Center in Tampa hosts the Rise & Shine Breakfast to present its Salt & Pepper Outstanding Senior Awards. The awards acknowledge the outstanding volunteerism of a handful of local seniors whose tireless efforts benefit elderly residents and people with disabilities.

This year’s event took place May 23 at the Sheraton East Tampa Hotel, and South Shore’s own Larry Brooks was among those recognized.

“For the past 15 years, Senior Connection Center has been presenting the Salt & Pepper Outstanding Senior Awards as our way of recognizing the accomplishments and acts of service of older adults who live in our community, as well as paying tribute to the late, Honorable Claude Pepper, who represented Florida in both the House and the Senate and was a true champion for all older adults,” said Patty Suarez, vice president of marketing and communication. “Larry Brooks is one of those people who exemplifies what the Salt & Pepper Outstanding Senior Awards are all about. He may have won this year’s award in the Business and Entrepreneurship category, but his nomination rose to the top because of the many causes he supports and the countless hours of time he donates to so many local charities. Our community is very lucky to have Larry as a role model and a champion for older adults.”

Brooks, 76, was nominated in the category of Business & Entrepreneurship by longtime friend and colleague Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care of Tampa and Southern Hillsborough.

Retiring in 2005 after 26 years from Delta Airlines, Brooks, an Army veteran, decided he wanted to help other seniors remain in their homes by working a second career as a licensed (NMLS#244565) reverse mortgage consultant and has done so for the past 16 years. His efforts and monetary support on behalf of organizations benefiting the elderly, cancer survivors, disabled veterans, high school students, the food insecure and homeless animals are legendary to all who know him.

“Larry is just so tireless in his desire to give back and do things for the community,” Bayruns said. “He’s so multifaceted, always smiling, and he tells the best jokes. He’s also known for his culinary skills. I bet he’s made at least 500 of his famous, award-winning cheesecakes and donated them to [all kinds of] charity fundraisers.”

Peggie Sherry, founder of Faces of Courage, the nonprofit organization Brooks most strongly supports, agrees.

“Larry is the personification of how one person can make a tremendous difference in the community,” she said.” He’s a one-man powerhouse for good, without any underlying motive – just a caring heart giving back.”

Brooks said the award was totally unexpected.

“I wasn’t even aware I had been nominated,” he said. “ I buy a ticket to the Rise & Shine Breakfast every year and was seated with Janice and [elder law attorney] Emma [Hemness]. I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the program and saw my name.”

Previous Salt & Pepper Award winners from the South Shore area include Doris Ragland, founder of Samaritan Services in Sun City Center; Sun City Center Emergency Squad Chief Mike Bardell; and Bill Hodges, host of the Veterans Corner Radio show heard on four FM radio stations and a worldwide podcast.

For more information on Senior Connection Center, visit https://seniorconnectioncenter.org/.