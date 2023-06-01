Pregnant, single moms don’t have to go it alone

By LOIS KINDLE

An unexpected pregnancy can be daunting for any woman, let alone one who’s unmarried and alone.

But Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center in Apollo Beach aims to help these women transform their fear and isolation into hopefulness and joy by providing them community, mentorship, support and resources for them as they navigate their pregnancies and beyond.

The seeds for the faith-based, nondenominational 501(C) (3) organization were planted by Deborah Bird and Aubi Martinez, when the two women were roommates at Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas. Both were single at the time.

“I had an unplanned pregnancy when I was 21, and I didn’t realize all the support I was going to need or how to tap into what resources were available,” Bird said. “Thankfully, Aubi was there to support me through it all.”

In January 2021, the longtime friends attended a prayer and fasting at Radiant Church in Brandon where they turned to the Lord and sought His guidance. Afterward, the two friends realized how their experiences had set the stage and prepared them for the creation of Abundant Life, Martinez said.

They launched their charity that March and offered their first program the following fall. Since then, Abundant Life has helped 30 women.

“Our program is different than traditional pregnancy resource centers,” Bird said. “We hook up each mama with a mentor who is referred to as a ‘mother hen,’ a seasoned mom to walk alongside, mentor them and provide a listening ear,” Bird said.

“We host two 10-week support groups each year, where the women get to know each other and nurture relationships, have a baby shower and then princess day. And we provide tangible resources for both mother and child and outsource doula and counseling services, if needed.

“Our Mommy Meet-ups include educational classes on a variety of topics, including lactation, postpartum, finances, finding a calling and more,” she said.

Meetings and other events are held at The Life Church in Apollo Beach, which is not affiliated with but highly supports the group.

“Our ultimate goal is to lead these woman to Jesus and help them build a relationship with Him,” Bird said. “It’s actually an organic progression through their journeys for most. But we don’t push or force feed. We meet them wherever they are.”

Amie Hill, one of the program’s beneficiaries, was 34 last year when she became a single mother.

“I found out I was pregnant during a rough part of my life, and a friend introduced me to Deborah,” Hill said. “I joined the program, and she became my Mother Hen. Abundant Life brought me back to God [and] gave me a new perspective on life.

It’s an amazing group, a blessing. It changed my life.”

Regardless of a woman’s financial state, all services Abundant Life provides are free, and everything is completely confidential.

“The only requirement for our program is pregnancy,” Bird said.

The pregnancy resource center is supported primarily through foundation grants, individual donations and donor support from area churches.

On June 11, Abundant Life will have a fundraiser called Top Golf Fore Life from 5 to 8 p.m. at Top Golf, 10690 Palm River Road, Tampa. The fun-filled event will include two hours of golf, dinner, a swag bag, silent auction and giveaways for $125 per person. Raffle tickets will be sold for $10 apiece or 20 for $100.

Proceeds will help provide support for the mamas and babies of Abundant Life and its new Dream Big program this summer.

The organization will be providing scholarships to help women who have figured out what they want to do with their lives and have developed a workable vision for their future.

To register by June 7, visit https://creatingabundantlife.org/topgolf2023/.

“We absolutely love what we’re doing,” Martinez said. “We have so many success stories and thriving babies. It’s really cool to see the transformation these women go through from total fear to sheer joy.

“Long term, we hope to have our own building for a maternity home,” she said.