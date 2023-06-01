Plaza Mexico: great service, authentic food and plenty of it

By LOIS KINDLE

The long-anticipated Plaza Mexico Restaurant Bar & Grill opened May 15 in Ruskin, and judging by community buzz and social media reviews, the place has been packed ever since for good reason.

Ruskin resident Kasey Craig and her family, a party of six, dined there recently and said they will return. Having been a Sonny’s BBQ customer in the past, she was quite familiar with the new restaurant’s location.

“We walked in and were amazed by the colorful décor,” Craig said. “Everything was so different. We were told we’d have a 25-to-30-minute wait but were seated in five minutes.

“The service was fast and the menu extensive. Each of us ordered something different. The food was authentic and portion sizes, huge. It was a very, very nice experience.”

Sun City Center resident Debbie Caneen agreed.

“It was awesome! I loved it,” she said. “The food was tasty, and the service was great. The portions were so generous that I had enough for lunch the next day.

“We especially loved the décor, the flavorful salsa and fresh guacamole made tableside.”

Owned and operated by Ruby Alvarez and her husband, David, the new Plaza Mexico, 724 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin, is located west of the Cypress Village Plaza in the greater Sun City Center area. The restaurant is one of nine such eateries that are part of the Alvarez family business, established in 2012 – eight in Florida and one in Emerald Isle, N.C.

Its expansive menu includes authentic Mexican dishes and Tex-Mex favorites, including fajitas and nachos. You’ll find 14 appetizers, assorted salads and soups, seafood specials, vegetarian combos, sizzling fajitas, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos, carnitas and so much more. There’s a variety of 18 seafood dishes, six steak dishes and 10 chicken dishes.

The restaurant features a daily kids’ menu, full-service bar, daily two-for-one drink specials on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., plus separate lunch menu options from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays.

At Plaza Mexico, staffing is generous. In addition to more than 20 regularly scheduled servers all day, 10 to 12 chefs are cooking at any given time. Each has their own specialty, Alvarez said. The eatery is presently accepting applications for additional servers. Experience is preferred, but training will be provided for the right individuals.

The place has special lighting from Guadalajara, Mexico, and diners find its bright, decorative décor inviting. Music plays continually, and every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, mariachis stroll the tables from 6 to 9 p.m.

Plaza Mexico is a feast for the eyes as well the palate.

“We try to design our interiors really nice,” Alvarez said. “Each of our restaurants has its own magical ambiance and unique characteristics.”

Edvin Perez and Remi Macias are the site’s experienced management team.

Plaza Mexico is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Although currently closed Mondays, the restaurant will be adding them to its hours of operation around June 19.

To order takeout, apply for a position or get more information, call 813- 922-6437.