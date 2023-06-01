Obituaries for the week of June 1, 2023

Sylvia Bass Ferguson

Sylvia “Teetsie” Bass Ferguson, 66, of Greenville, SC, shed her earthly pain surrounded by her loving husband and close family on Monday, May 15, 2023, after a valiant battle with cancer. She faced her illness with the same grace and resilience she had lived in her life.

Sylvia was born on Feb. 6, 1957, to Eddie “E.W.” and Shirley Bass in Tampa, FL, and lived her gregarious young life in Ruskin alongside her siblings, cousins, and neighborhood friends, most of whom would become dear, lifelong friendships. She graduated from Florida Technical College in 2007, and then relocated to Greenville, SC, with her husband where she went on to find success at Walmart. Sylvia’s friendly nature and her passion for helping others made her well-loved by her colleagues who have expressed their fond memories of her.

Sylvia’s unforgettable voice was often heard in perfect harmony with her sisters, Judy and Sandy. She also sang as a member of the Gospel Echoes, a street ministry group, whose members included her father, E.W.; her brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Wendy; and her sister, Judy.

Sylvia was a devoted wife to David whom she married on Christmas Day, 10 years ago. She was also a loving mother to six sons, and a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Affectionately known as “Teetsie” or Grammy, Sylvia loved her family dearly and described them as the most precious thing in the world to her.

Teetsie had the remarkable gift of connecting with people. She would take the time to talk to and encourage anyone who came to her because she genuinely cared. Her love impacted the lives of everyone she encountered.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her sister. Judith “Judy” Bass Vasquez; step-granddaughter, Brianna Rose Savage; and her parents, E.W. and Shirley Bass.

Sylvia is survived and deeply missed by her husband, David Ferguson Sr.; children, David “Michael” (Melissa “Missy”) Carter, Jeffory (Laura) Cauley, Raymond “Troy” Cauley, Jonathon Cauley, Cody (Cheyenne) Ferguson and David “DJ” Ferguson Jr.; step-children, Michael (fiancé Cheryl) Ferguson, and Heather (Ed) Savage; grandchildren, Anthony (Briana) Carter, Kristi (Joseph “Joey”) Kocan, Mathew Cauley, Adam Cauley, Chloe Newman, Abigail Cauley and Skylar Ferguson; step-grandchildren, Connor Niederbuhl, Elijah Savage, Evan Savage, Blake Ferguson and Emily Ferguson; great-grandson, Joseph “Joey” Casey Kocan; brothers, Henry “Steve” (Wendy) Bass, and Jacob “Jay” Bass; sister, Sandra Bass, as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends, colleagues and acquaintances.

Family and friends are welcome to join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Sylvia. We will gather on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Sun City Christian Center, 17566 HWY 301 South, Wimauma, FL 33598, to remember her together. Please bring your fondest memories of Sylvia to share with family and friends. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service and then graveside service at Ruskin Memorial Park.

William E. Sutterlin

William E. Sutterlin (Bill) passed away May 19, 2023, peacefully at home with his loving wife Gail and his loving daughter Erin at his side. He leaves behind his wife, Gail Sutterlin; his daughter, Erin Mondrowski, and her husband, Phil Mondrowski; granddaughter, Molly Mondrowski, grandson, Matthew Mondrowski and granddaughter, Maisie Mondrowski; and his son, William P. Sutterlin. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s, heart disease and many other ailments, but through it all, he kept fighting.

Bill owned and operated service stations in Chicago, but his job as ship’s captain on the Odyssey (an 850-passenger elegant dinner ship) was his pride and joy. He held a 100-ton Coast Guard license that he was very proud of. After retiring, he built beautiful wood and granite furniture with a live edge.

Bill and Gail moved to Florida in 2011 for an easier life in retirement. Florida has been very good for them. Bill loved his family more than anything. His grandchildren (Molly, Matthew and Maisie ), especially, gave him love, pride and joy. His rescue and faithful cat, Kosmo, made Bill so very happy. Kosmo was beside him until the end. Bill could do anything, make and fix anything. He was a true Renaissance man.

He was always good to everyone, regardless of their station in life. He was generous to a fault. He could talk to anyone and seemed to know everyone. He was loved beyond everything and will be missed immensely by his loved ones.