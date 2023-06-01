Numerous South Shore prep athletes receive scholarships

By STEVE JACKSON

South Shore athletes are among the seniors graduating from high school this spring. Coaches and athletic directors from the five South Shore schools were asked to provide the names of the departing students and sports scholarships offered from four-year and two-year colleges and universities.

The Lennard High Longhorns baseball team of Coach Victor Martinez has eight players receiving scholarships from its outstanding 18-10 team, which fell in regional action to Sickles 2-1. Sickles High defeated Viera High for the state championship in its 6A classification, completing a 30-2 season last week.

Longhorns signing baseball scholarships are

Carter Payne, pitcher, Presbyterian College, Clinton, S.C.

Jackson Mueller, pitcher, Eckerd College, St. Petersburg.

Alex Brazer, shortstop, Eckerd College, St. Petersburg.

Logan Covey, 3B, Florida Southern College, Lakeland.

Tim Mendizibal, OF, Florida Palms University, Miami.

Trey Miranda, 2B, Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach.

Tyler Ewell, infield, Florida Southern College, Lakeland.

Joseph Rivera, utility, East Georgia State College, Swainsboro, Ga.

East Bay High football had a 10-2 record under Coach Mike Gottman in 2022. Players offered scholarships include

Aiden Showers, WR & DB, Edward Waters University, Jacksonville.

Vincent Ketchup, WR & DB, Minot State University, Minot, N.D.

Bryan Garrido, LB & WR, Avila College, Kansas City, Mo.

Cole Lynch, TE & DE, Concordia University, Mequon, Wis.

Issac Crump, DT & OT, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa.

Ronde Roseboro, LB & WR, New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, N.M.

Other athletes from East Bay receiving scholarship offers are

Christian Stewart, basketball, Bethune Cookman University, Daytona Beach.

Ariyuanna Dupont, softball, Florida Memorial College.

The Riverview Sharks, 5-5 in fall 2022, report five football players from Coach Tony Rodriquez receiving scholarships:

Zion King-Collier, DB, Livingstone College, Salisbury, N.C.

Harrison Hensley, athlete, Coast Guard Academy, New London, Conn.

Anad Charles, WR & DB, Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa.

Bryce Cook, WR, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, Neb.

Hayden Czyzyk, OL & DL, Utica University, Utica, N.Y.

Student athletes graduating from Spoto High receiving sports scholarships include

Tyler Rucker, baseball, Savannah State University, Savannah, Ga.

Amiya Barnes, volleyball, Hastings College, Hastings, Neb.

Aniya Morelli, basketball, Hillsborough Community College, Tampa.