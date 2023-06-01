Stretch Zone keeps people of all ages moving

By LOIS KINDLE

Unless you’re an athlete, dancer or some other very physically active person, you may not realize the importance of daily stretching. The older we get, it becomes increasingly harder to add the practice into our daily lives.

A local franchise of a national company called Stretch Zone opened May 1 in the greater Sun City Center area at 3830 State Road 674, Suite 103, between Visiting Angels and China Star restaurant in the Cypress Village Plaza, Ruskin.

Through the use of a patented strapping system and proprietary tables, its professional staff specializes in safe, practitioner-assisted stretching in a comfortable environment.

“We do all the work for you,” said franchise owner Sean Fransk. “Our gentle, controlled stretching is soothing and relaxing, not stressful or damaging. You simply lie on a table and reap all the benefits.”

Research has shown the benefits of stretching help keep us pliant and moving by increasing flexibility and our overall range of joint motion. But that’s not all.

Increased flexibility can improve performance in not only highly physical activities like sports but also the routine activities of daily living. If you’re stiff as a board, you may find it hard to get dressed or even walk.

Proper stretching can reduce the risk of injury and increase blood flow in our muscles to help them to work efficiently. In other words, stretching keeps us functioning.

“I really believe in stretching,” said Fransk, 44. “It should be a lifelong habit. When I was younger, I didn’t stretch like I should, and now I need to focus on stretching more for my health and well-being. It’s one of the reasons I bought the franchise.”

To introduce folks to the benefit of the Stretch Zone, Fransk offers a free, one-hour consultation, which includes a 30-minute stretch session on a table. The consultation includes chatting with a practitioner to discuss each person’s needs and goals.

Afterward, prospective clients can decide to have a program customized for them, and then set up a series of stretching sessions to meet their specific expectations.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Fransk, a Ruskin resident. “This community has been very welcoming and supportive.

“I really wanted to be here at this location,” he added. “There’s lots of traffic, the landlord has been fantastic to work with and I have great neighbors.”

Ruskin resident Terri McCormick, 64, signed up for a 12-session package, after coming in for her free consult.

“Kylee [Kirkpatrick, the assistant manager] and my practitioner, Sarah Horrell, were so patient. Both of them showed they truly cared about my issues,” she said. “I would absolutely recommend [Stretch Zone] to anyone. The staff is great.”

Stretch Zone is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. All major credit cards and other forms of payment are accepted.

“This is a way to maintain and improve your lifestyle, regardless of your age,” said Fransk, who earned a degree in health and exercise in 2000 from Colorado State University. He moved to Florida to get away from the cold weather, shoveling snow and driving in it.

He and his wife, Christina, live in Ruskin.

Fransk is so gung-ho about helping others; he’s already planning another location in Apollo Beach.

“Look for one to come soon,” he said.

For more information, call Stretch Zone at 813-634-6399 or email suncity@stretchzone.com/.