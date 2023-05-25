Obituaries for the week of May 25, 2023

Janice Louise Falcione

Janice Louise Falcione-Neuman (Creep), 70, of Fort Myers, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston, Texas.

She was born August 3, 1952, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Angelo Falcione and Carrie R. Falcione.

Jan graduated from Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown State University; Jan also studied at the University of South Florida, earning a highly respected certification in non-profit management. She was employed at Designs Inc (Levis) from 1990 – 1995 as a district manager; she later became the regional VP, leaving the company in 2000. She owned Jan’s Clothing Inc. in Ruskin, Fla., and worked for Mary and Martha House (a shelter for victims of domestic violence as its operations manager. Jan also served for two terms on the Human Relations Board for Hillsborough County. She was a member of St. Anne’s Church in Ruskin, Fla.

She enjoyed sewing, putting together fashion shows, spending time with family and friends, cooking, her Maltese dogs and spending time at camp by the lake in Maine with Jim.

Jan was absolutely loved and cherished by her family and friends; she was a great friend; she was a beautiful, kind, loving person; she loved every one and always saw the good in others. The greatest love of her life was her husband, James Neuman, who died July 18, 2017. She missed him dearly every day; she never got over his loss; they are together again, and she is happy. She has left a big whole in our hearts; she was taken way too soon. Our only comfort is the knowledge that she is with Jim.

She will be deeply missed by her two sons, Mathew Neuman, of Bedford, New Hampshire, and Steven C. Neuman, and wife Becky of Manchester, New Hampshire; two granddaughters, Maya and Kensley Neuman of New Hampshire; her sister, Kathleen Ciminero, of Niles, Ohio; her two nieces, Natalie Ciminero, and her wife, Arlene O’Reilly, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Keri Grim, and her husband Mark of Howland, Ohio; her nephew, Angelo Ciminero, and his wife Melissa of Canfield, Ohio; and great-niece, Gianna Evangelista Grim.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and her brother-in-law, Mathew Ciminero.

There will be a celebration of life for Jan at a later date.

Gladys E. Pagenkopf

Gladys E. Pagenkopf, age 99, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Milestone Senior Living in Tomahawk. Gladys was born in Fairbanks, AK, on July 30, 1923, to the late Winifred (Eddy) and James C. Kinney, a gold miner and store owner. Gladys and her mother returned to Wisconsin, Winifred’s home state, after her father’s death in 1934. She completed high school in Lancaster, WI, and later earned her nursing degree at Rush Medical Center in Chicago, IL.

Gladys was married to Virgil E. “Bud” Pagenkopf in 1947 in Lancaster. They moved to Merrill, WI, in 1956 and raised their family. She worked at Holy Cross Hospital in Merrill. After retirement, she and Bud traveled extensively by trailer and RV, visiting nearly every one of the lower states plus Mexico and Canada. They eventually settled in Sun City, FL. Gladys volunteered on the local rescue squad for eleven years. Her husband died in 2015. She excelled at many crafts and painted exquisite water colors.

She is survived by two sons, James B. (Peggy) Pagenkopf, and Jon J. (Christine) Pagenkopf; two daughters, Patricia Heller, and Mary (Albert) Pjura, who preceded her in death. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Amy (Greg) Crocker, Jennifer (Patrick) McGraw, Nicholas (Emily) Pagenkopf and Elizabeth (Michael) Pagenkopf, in addition to her great-grandchildren, Hanna Pjura and George Pagenkopf.

In accordance with Gladys’ wishes, no formal services will be held. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. You may view Gladys’ obituary and leave online condolences at generations funeral.com/.

Todd LeRoy Overholt

Nov. 11, 1970 – May 23, 2013

Todd, it has been 10 years since

you went to be with the angels.

We think about you daily.

We will always love and miss you.

When Tomorrow Starts Without Me

When tomorrow starts without me,

Please try to understand. That an angel

Came and called my name, taking

Me by the hand; The angel said my

Place was ready in Heaven far above,

And that I’d have to leave behind all

Those I dearly love. But when I walked

Through Heaven’s Gates, I felt so much

At home, for God looked down, smiling

At me, telling me “Welcome Home.”

When tomorrow starts without me,

Don’t think we’re far apart, for every

Time you think of me, I’m right

There in your Heart.