Nine high school seniors receive scholarships at Riverview Woman’s Club dinner

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Nine graduating high school seniors received post-secondary school scholarships at the annual dinner hosted this month by the Riverview Woman’s Club at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview.

The club itself awarded five scholarships, with two additional scholarships awarded due to the largesse of club member Larry Brooks and, new this year, a scholarship funded by Jennifer Hart, owner of Impact Taekwondo.

Also recognized at the dinner this month were three recipients of the Dr. Earl J. Lennard Scholarship, organized by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce in memory of Lennard, who served as a classroom teacher, administrator and much beloved superintendent of Hillsborough County public schools.

One senior, Ty Mariano Andrews, received both a club scholarship and a Lennard scholarship. Andrews graduated in the top 1 percent of his class while dual enrolled at Hillsborough Community College (HCC), where he received an associate’s degree. He plans to major in computer science with a minor in cybersecurity. He has been accepted to both Florida A&M University and University of Central Florida.

In all, three students from Riverview High, two students each from East Bay and Lennard high schools and one student each from Spoto and Bloomingdale high schools were duly recognized at the May 17 dinner at Summerfield Crossings. Each of the 10 scholarships was for $1,000.

“Awarding these scholarships marks the culmination of our club year,” said Jill Jofko, whose term as club president ends June 1. “The best part about the dinner was being able to meet and talk to the students and to see what bright and promising futures they hold.”

Moreover, “they all were appreciative of being awarded a scholarship and the help it will give them to pay tuition, fees and other expenses,” Jofko said. “They seemed to enjoy being celebrated as well.”

Also from East Bay High, Jaydin Douglas received the Larry Brooks Scholarship, having earned 25 credits as a dual-enrolled student at HCC. She plans to study biochemistry at Florida Gulf Coast University. Also set for Florida Gulf Coast University, from Riverview High, Juliana Shryock received a woman’s club scholarship and is set to study choral music education.

From Lennard High, receiving one of two namesake scholarships, Sydney “Jet” Prete plans to study culinary management at Valencia College, furthering her interest in strengthening the relationship between Florida’s diverse agriculture and restaurant industries while showcasing the “farm to table concept.” Also receiving a Lennard scholarship, Christian Beiter Jr. is set to leave Bloomingdale High to major in business and finance at the University of South Florida.

The Impact Taekwondo Scholarship went to Kieran Boodram of Riverview High, who was a camp counselor and assistant coach at Taekwondo. He plans to attend the University of Florida to major in food and resource economics.

Rounding out the club scholarship winners, Campbell Oliver, graduating from Lennard High, earned an associate’s degree at HCC and plans to attend Florida A&M University to major in pharmaceutical research. Brielle Bolger, from Riverview High, plans to attend USF to major in biology with intentions to move into a medical program. Graduating near the top of her class at the Spoto High School Collegiate Academy, Nevaeh Johnson earned an AA degree from HCC and plans to attend

Florida International University to study marine science.

The Riverview Woman’s Club raises money for its scholarship program through the Giving Circle, which involves direct donations from club members, and through fundraising events, such as the club’s annual Christmas dinner and last year’s poinsettia sale.

There is an open invitation to people like Brooks and Hart to fund scholarships on their own. “In these cases, the club handles the application review and selection process,” Jofko said.