Lennard High hosts Spring South Shore Football Jamboree

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Hillsborough County schools conducted their annual spring HS jamboree games. A number of selected schools around the district hosted the night, which matches up four local teams where two of the teams each play a half of football. For the South Shore, Lennard HS hosted the four-team event, and the first half had the Lennard Longhorns matched up against the Michael Gottman led East Bay Indians. The nightcap featured the Alonzo Ashwood led Sumner Stingrays vs. the Riverview Sharks with Tony Rodriguez, in his second season, at the helm. Lennard is currently conducting its spring practices with two coaches sharing the head coaching role until a new leader is named. Former Longhorn Head Coach Matt Kitchie has accepted a new role as the athletic director at South East HS in Bradenton. Lennard and East Bay fans also had a chance to see new QBs take the snaps as both teams saw senior QBs graduate and move on. The Indians won the first segment 12-0 over the Longhorns.

The second segment also saw the Riverview Sharks looking at their next QB. Sumner returns Greg Smith III to the QB role, and Greg saw two-way action, taking some snaps in the defensive backfield. The Stingrays put up the first score in the first quarter of the second half, but did not convert on the extra point. The Sharks found the end-zone in the second quarter of the second half with about five minutes left in the game. Riverview Sharks’ starting running back Dontarious “Rico” Shoats scored a touchdown on a 33 yard run that tied up the game. The Sharks converted the extra point and won the second half of the Jamboree 7-6. All the teams will now head back to the practice fields to continue their off-season work to prepare for the fall football seasons that will kickoff in mid-August.