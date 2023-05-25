CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

It’s finally here! Thanks to M&M Printing – the parent company of The Observer News – The 2023 South Hillsborough Chamber’s membership guide is complete and ready for you to pick up! I’m excited! But why should you be? Well, I’m glad you asked.

Our membership directory contains the names and contact information of all our chamber members. The directory tells you all about our member doctors, lawyers, dentists, hearing aid providers, realtors, a/c repairmen, assisted living facilities…and the list goes on. Our members offer all types of products and services needed in your daily life.

But what if you already have a doctor, a lawyer a CPA? Remember, these professionals have been known to retire or move away. So then what do you do? We’ll help you find someone new.

And if you’re new to the area, you’re starting from scratch. Pick up one of these directories and get your new life sorted in a one-stop shop. As we always say, just “Ask The Chamber.” We’re here to help you.

So stop by the chamber office at 4051 Upper Creek Drive in Suite 100. And remember, our office is around the back of the building – do not go into the main entrance. Also want to find out what else the chamber offers to our members and non-members? Follow us on Facebook – facebook.com/SouthHillsboroughChamber or check out our website at SouthHillsboroughhamber.com/. We hope to see you around.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.