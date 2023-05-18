Obituaries for the week of May 11, 2023

John D. Lance Sr.

John Donald (Don) Lance Sr. loving father and husband, age 90, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Listing immediate family only, he is survived by his current wife, Betty Spivey Lance; son, John D. Lance Jr.; daughter, Teresa D. Lance; and his sister, Thelma Lance Fannon. He is predeceased by his first wife of 47 years, Patricia Ann Bowman Lance; brother, Daryl Lance; son, John David Lance; mother, Mary Beatrice (Bea) Reaster Lance; and father, John James Lance.

He was a US Air Force staff sergeant and was honorably discharged. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at Ohio State University in Athens, Ohio. He served as an elder and deacon many times. He served on boards and on committees in all the churches he attended.

He was involved in many of the community services in Sun City Center. His major hobby was golfing.

Private services will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery on June 5, 2023. He is greatly missed.