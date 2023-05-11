Ruskin Seafood Company to open May 18

By LOIS KINDLE

South Shore is about to get its only brick-and-mortar store dedicated solely to all things fish and shellfish.

Owned and operated by longtime friends Chris Marrero and Ryan Garis, the Ruskin Seafood Company will regularly feature king crab legs caught off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and sell them frozen by the pound or in a 30-pound case. It will also offer fresh and frozen fish and shellfish; fish dips; soups, sauces and spices not available anywhere else in the area; conch salad, ceviche and key lime pie.

If you’re looking for gator meat, scallops, small-to-large shrimp, fish filets, grouper, snapper, yellowtail, blue crabs, oysters, lobsters and related retail items like cookbooks, pastas, rice, oyster shuckers and unique cutting boards to be used at home or given as gifts, this is the place.

“Seasonal offerings will vary weekly, but there will always be staples, including king crab, shrimp and scallops,” Marrero said, adding that mussels and clams may be added later.

The Ruskin Seafood Company is at 701 U.S. 41 S, Suite D, in Ruskin. The shop is located at the corner of U.S. 41 and College Avenue in the same plaza as Fringe Benefits Salon. It’s immediately next door to McRoberts Sales Co., a licensed wholesale seafood distributor, Garis, 42, co-owns with his wife Michelle. McRoberts will be among a number of vendors procuring seafood for its next-door neighbor.

During the summer, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be added in the fall.

“We’re really excited to be doing this in our hometown. The area really needs this,” said Marrero, 46, who has more than 30 years in the restaurant industry.

“We always wanted to do this together, but it just wasn’t the right time. Ryan approached me five years ago, and I finally said okay. It’s a match made in heaven.”

Marrero and Garis are already planning phases 2 and 3 for their new business. Phase 2 will involve distributing their products to area restaurants and Phase 3, serving ready-to-eat sandwiches and other foods at the Ruskin Seafood Company site.

“We’ve known each other for at least 25 years,” Marrero said. “We grew up here. We both live with our wives in Apollo Beach, and all of us graduated from East Bay High School.”

Marrero said his son Chandler will be working alongside him as he gets the store going.

For more information, call 813-649-7900.