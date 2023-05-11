Riverview woman touts Tampa Audubon Society, Florida scrub-jay’s run for state bird.

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

A Riverview woman active in the Tampa Audubon Society offered her support for the Florida scrub-jay, most recently in the news as the proposed state bird for the Sunshine State.

The annual 60-day legislative session nevertheless wrapped up May 5 with the status quo in place, meaning that the northern mockingbird remains the official state bird, a position it has held since 1927, the year five states, including Florida, first moved to name state birds. Kentucky named the first state bird ever with its northern cardinal designation in 1926.

“As much as we love the northern mockingbird, the current state bird of Florida, a lot of us feel that it would be very appropriate to have a bird that only occurs in Florida in the world, and that would be the Florida scrub-jay,” said Ann Paul of Riverview, at the 22nd Clean Air Fair in Tampa, held May 4 at Poe Plaza in downtown Tampa, where she manned the Tampa Audubon Society exhibit space.

“And wouldn’t it be fun to have the state bird be a bird that’s unique to Florida,” Paul said, in reference to the northern mockingbird, which is the state bird as well in Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

That Paul knows so much about birds is no accident.

Interested in mammals, Paul studied biology in college where she said she “came to the realization that if you’re into mammals, it’s real hard to see them and study what they’re doing because mammals are up at night.”

But with birds, “they’re largely up in the daytime, and with a pair of binoculars you can watch their intimate behaviors from a distance without bothering them,” Paul said. “You can watch them breed, watch them feed their young, watch them gather food and watch their mating and courtship.”

Having been involved with the Texas Audubon Society, Paul said she knew when she moved to Tampa she wanted to connect here as well with the nonprofit organization driven to “conserve and restore our ecosystems, focusing on birds, wildlife and their habitats, through education, advocacy and community involvement.”

In this respect, the Florida scrub-jay is worthy of study and attention, as it’s the only bird endemic to Florida, which means it lives nowhere else on the planet. Impacted by habitat loss due to population growth and other factors, the bird is on the federal endangered species list. Reportedly, the bird mates for life and lives in family groups, in which young scrub-jays stay for a year or two after fledgling to help raise the chicks and defend the family’s territory.

Marked by its sky-blue feathers and light gray-brown body, the Florida scrub-jay is “the only bird 100 percent dependent on Florida scrub for survival,” where it lives on a diet of insects and oak tree acorns, according to a video posted in preparation for the 14th annual Scrub Jay Fest, held April 23 at Oscar Scherer State Park in Sarasota County.

With its long, muscular legs, the scrub-jay hops and digs for acorns from oak trees in the fall, which it buries in the sand for consumption in winter. Moreover, one Florida scrub-jay “can cache around 8,000 acorns in a single fall,” the video notes, “which is like canning or freezing seasonally available fruits and vegetables for later use.”

Stories such as these deepen Paul’s interest in birds, which she shares with fellow Tampa Audubon Society members at monthly meetings.

The Tampa Audubon Society, founded in 1972, meets 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at alternating locations: the Tampa Garden Club, at 2629 Bayshore Blvd. in south Tampa, and the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Hillsborough County Extension Service, at 5339 County Road 579 in Seffner.

Society meetings are open to members and nonmembers, with live and Zoom attendance. Past meetings can be viewed online at www.tampaaudobon.org/. Recent meetings addressed the value of oak trees and other native plants, raptor rescue and birds of prey, bluebird trails, Florida’s butterflies, wetlands and the Tampa Bay Estuary program.

As for Senate Bill 78, introduced by Sen. Tina Scott Polsky (D-29), and House Bill 17, introduced by Rep. Sam H. Killebrew (D-48), the matter is closed for replacing the northern mockingbird with the Florida scrub-jay, as both bills proposed.

This was the second year in a row bills had been proposed to replace the mockingbird with the scrub-jay. Moreover, it’s not the first time bills have been introduced to change the Florida state bird, as other contenders have included as well the flamingo, osprey and roseate spoonbill. According to a Nov. 5 article posted by National Public Radio, the white ibis, swallow-tailed kite and wood stork have been mentioned as well, while “some joke [that the state bird] should be the construction crane.”