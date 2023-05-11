Obituaries for the week of May 11, 2023

Rachel Becker Gibson

Rachel Becker Gibson, age 86, died April 3, 2023, at the Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL. Born to The Rev. Homer G. and Magdalene N. Becker, she was married to her beloved husband, Raymond D. Gibson, until his death in 2016. She is survived by their three children, Roberta G. (Timothy R.) Monroe, Raymond D. (Kathy) Gibson and Randi L. Gibson; and grandchildren, Jennifer A. Gibson, James J. Gibson (Angela Morabito), Megan E. (Brian Weiss), Gibson and Shan K. Gibson.

She was a graduate of Westminster College and the University of Pittsburgh. Rachel had a fulfilling career as an elementary librarian media specialist for the Marion Center, PA, school district and an elementary teacher for the IUP Davis Lab School. After her retirement, she traveled with Ray in a motor home full time, volunteering in Presbyterian Church camps for many years until settling down in Sun City Center.

Rachel was an active member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church where she was an elder, clerk of session and convener of Bible studies, as well as an active member in the choir and bell choir. She was honored by the St. Andrew Presbyterian Women as life member and a Woman of the Year. She also participated on Tampa Bay Presbytery committees, was a delegate to the Presbyterian General Assembly and was a Cedarkirk Presbyterian Camp Board member and volunteer.

She loved working with an elementary student, Anthony Diaz, through Seniors in Service, and enjoyed rubber stamping with “her group,” making cards for friends and family. She was a child of God, extending warmth and hospitality to the community.

Rachel’s Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m. The family asks that you please wear bright colors to honor Rachel’s memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cedarkirk, noted “In Memory of Rachel Gibson,” 1920 Streetman Drive, Lithia, FL 33547; or online at cedarkirk.org under donate, and please include “In Memory of Rachel Gibson” in the comments area.

Iris E. Wenzel

Iris E. Wenzel, 92, passed away April 28. She was born and lived in the New Orleans area most of her life. She is survived by a son, John III; daughters, Cathy Lauro (Michael) and Deslie Broome (Bryan); five grandsons—Mike, Johnny, Sean, Dustin and Bryan; four great-grand-daughters, Leila, Iris, Luna and Stevie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by John, her loving husband of 63 years; her parents, Catherine and G.W. Ellis; brothers, Norman, Glenn and Earl; and daughter-in-law, Lorraine.

She was a devoted mother and for many years worked as a registered X-ray technician. She loved gardening, cooking and creative arts. She was thoughtful, generous and had a great sense of humor. After Hurricane Katrina she moved to Bush/Mandeville, Louisiana. For several years she enjoyed living at Aston Gardens and Sun Towers in Sun City Center, Florida, before heading to Pueblo, Colorado.

She was loved and, indeed, will be missed! Memorial services will be held privately.

Ken N Yaden Jr.

Ken N Yaden Jr., 78, of Sun City Center, formerly of Erlanger, Kentucky, died at home in Florida, Monday morning, April 24, with his wife Bobbie by his side. He moved to Florida in 2014.

Ken was born Oct. 31, 1944, in Hayes, Kansas, to Kenneth N. Yaden Sr. and Rosetta (Green) Yaden. Kenneth Sr. was stationed in Hays during World War II. Rosetta brought Ken home to Covington, Kentucky, shortly after his birth.

After high school he wanted to enlist in the United States Navy, and he talked his parents into signing the papers to join the US Navy Submarine service because he was not yet 18. He spent his 18th birthday under the ocean in a submarine during the Cold War. Ken was awarded the US Expeditionary Medal during the Cold War.

Yaden was hired in 1966, at the age of 21, at the city of Erlanger, Kentucky, where he spent his career in police work. He started as a recruit and rose through the ranks to become police chief on April 15, 1986, a position he held until his retirement on Oct. 1, 1990.

He returned to the city when he joined the city council from 1991 until Dec. 31, 2002.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth N. Yaden, Sr.; his mother, Rosetta (nee Green); and his son, Kenneth N.

Yaden III. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Roberta (Bobbie) (nee Maue), and his son Brian. He has four grandchildren, Joseph, Maxius, Patricia and Lourdes. He also leaves behind a stepfather, Donald L. Green.

Ken will be cremated and buried in Dry Ridge, Kentucky, with other family members