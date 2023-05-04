Trespassing signs to be enforced on closed SCC golf courses

By LOIS KINDLE

The Toro Company has a working agreement with ClubLink USA to use and maintain two closed golf courses in Sun City Center.

“Because of safety concerns inherent with operating any type of equipment, Toro and ClubLink have attempted to keep residents off the North Lakes course and the Caloosa Greens executive course,” said Hillsborough County Deputy Community Resource Jeff Merry.

“People are simply ignoring the existing No Trespassing signs,” he said.

Per ClubLink, Toro staff are focused on performing their tasks and don’t expect residents to be on the courses impeding them from doing their duties. Residents have also physically removed existing No Trespassing signs.

“Unfortunately, this happens, even to the point where some residents have verbally accosted Toro personnel when they’ve asked trespassers to leave,” Merry said, noting the courses and properties aren’t maintained for public use. People are routinely trespassing when they walk, bike, jog, ride golf carts and exercise their pets on either property.”

As a result, ClubLink is now being forced to take stronger measures to ensure the safety of everyone concerned, Toro workers and residents alike.

By the end of May, ClubLink will be posting new No Trespassing signs that comply with 2022 Florida Statutes outlining trespassing as a misdemeanor, which enables law enforcement, when notified, to arrest and detain offenders.

The two companies have signed Trespass Authorizations with the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office.

“These new signs constitute legal warnings,” Merry said. “What this means is that Toro staff can report anyone who shouldn’t be on the courses to the HCSO, and a deputy will be dispatched to arrest and take the offender to jail. They’ll need to bond out and then appear in court. The penalties can be up to $1,000 and a year in jail.

“Our goal is to educate and inform residents that activity on the closed courses is not permitted so that further action, such as charging someone for ‘Trespass after Warning,’ will not be necessary,” Merry said. “We don’t want to arrest anyone, but if a property owner posts these signs, we’re bound by law to do so.”

The Caloosa Greens Executive Course was closed in 2015 and the North Course in 2009.

So be forewarned. To avoid breaking the law, stay off these properties.

For more information, contact Merry by calling 813-242-5515.